Cape Anners returned almost 350 pounds of unused and unwanted drugs last month during the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's Drug Take Back Day.
Residents across New England were encouraged on April 24 to turn over expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, along with electronic vaping devices and cartridges, at 565 collection sites across the region. The DEA said New Englanders turned in more than 46 tons of unused and unwanted drugs.
Cape Ann's police departments all hosted drug take-back events that day, collecting 349 pounds in total.
"The Gloucester Police turned in seven boxes weighing a total of 211.6 pound to the DEA at the regional drop-off location," Gloucester police Lt. Michael Gossom said. "This total includes what was collected during National Drug Take Back Day, as well as the quantity we had here at the station."
"The quantity at the station is a result of what was placed in the drug disposal box located in the lobby of the station," Gossom said. "Citizens are encouraged to use this box during business hours seven days a week. "
Rockport police Chief John Horvath said town residents dropped off approximately 50 pounds of unwanted medication, enough to fill two large boxes, while Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said residents in his town brought 49.36 pounds to the station.
Essex police collected 37.68 pounds through a drive-though format held at the new public safety building on John Wise Avenue, Chief Paul Francis said.
The Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester police stations all have permanent drug drop-off kiosks in their lobbies, while Essex's is the the lobby of the new Essex Public Safety Building. The kiosks are accessible to residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Residents should note that no liquids, needles, sharps or inhalers can be dropped off at the kiosks.
However, Gloucester residents may drop used needles and syringes in a separate sharps container at the Gloucester Police Station, 197 Main St., as well as at North Shore Health Project, 5 Center St., and Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. at the main Fisher entrance.
Manchester residents may dispose of all sharps at the Board of Health office in Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester Fire Department, 12 School St., or at a sharps container at a local pharmacy.
The drugs collected have now been "taken out of harm's way across New England," said Brian Boyle, DEA special agent in charge.
Among New England states, Massachusetts residents returned more than 15 tons while Maine returned more than 13 tons and New Hampshire more than 6 tons, officials said.
The program is growing. In 2010, it collected nearly 13 tons for all six New England states, officials said.
More information about the disposal of prescription drugs may be found at www.DEATakeBack.com.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report by Andrea Holbrook. She may be contacted at 978-675-2713 or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.