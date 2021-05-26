Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection to a fourth term next year. Hours later, Governor's Councilor Eileen Duff, a Gloucester Democrat, announced she is contender to replace her.
Bump first took office in 2011 and was the first woman to hold the position, one of the state's six constitutional offices. Before becoming auditor, she was a four-term state representative and then Gov. Deval Patrick's secretary of labor and workforce development.
The Democrat said in her announcement posted on the agency's website that she does not plan to run for another office.
"However, I want to create the opportunity for another leader who shares my commitment to making government work better and building the public trust to pursue this mission. The public deserves to choose from a wide field, and this announcement will help make that possible," she said.
Duff congratulated Bump on an "exemplary career.' In announcing her candidacy for Bump's job, she said in a prepared statement, “Auditor Bump has set a new standard for the office and we owe her our deepest gratitude for all she did to ensure transparency and accountability in our state’s government. ...She is leaving a legacy that will no doubt be difficult to live up to.
"If elected auditor, I will take the authority vested in me to do good." Duff continued. "I am committed to protecting the public dollar and working with all government agencies to ensure best practices are implemented, all for the benefit of the taxpayer."
Duff has been the Governor’s Councilor for Massachusetts’ 5th District since 2012. The Governor’s Council provides advice and consent on the appointment of judges, pardons and commutations, and warrants for the state treasury. Duff, a Realtor, is often credited for her lobbying on behalf of keeping Gloucester District Court open in the face of periodic budget threats, citing the need to provide Cape Ann residents with the court’s probation, anti-domestic violence and other services.
Prior to becoming an elected official, Duff worked as a chaplain for the Hospice of the North Shore and Greater Boston. She was also appointed by President Bill Clinton to work as a confidential assistant to Commissioner Rachelle Chong at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, where she won many awards for public service.
She lives in Gloucester with her wife Jan.
Others names being put forward as candidates for Bump's job are Chris Dempsey, a well-know transportation advocate, and Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen,
Dempsey called Bump a "remarkable and effective" public servant, hinting at his own ambition for the job, but giving Bump space on the day she announced her decision.
In addition to leading Transportation for Massachusetts, Dempsey was a driving force behind the effort to oppose Boston's 2024 bid for the Olympics.
"In the coming days, I will have more to say about my own intentions for this critical elected position. Today, I join many others in expressing my sincere admiration and appreciation for Suzanne's years of service as a constitutional officer, Cabinet member and legislator," Dempsey said in a statement. "I wish her well in the next phase of her career and am grateful for our continued friendship."
DiZoglio recently called on Bump to take an active role in investigating how the Baker administration awarded contracts for vaccine distribution to private vendors, and previously tried to pressure the auditor to investigate the state's use of non-disclosure agreements.
DiZoglio told the State Houdr News Service she was "surprised" by the news Tuesday morning that Bump would not seek reelection.
"This week I am working hard on the budget to pass several provisions to help our restaurants and am also carrying some amendments to help increase staff morale on Beacon Hill. There's plenty of time to talk politics, but right now we have work to do," the Methuen Democrat said.
The job of the auditor is to ensure accountability, transparency and trust in state government.
During her tenure, Bump's office found that dead people had received millions in welfare benefits, the state had lost track of 1,800 registered sex offenders, and that the Department of Children and Families had failed to report rapes, abuse, and other alleged crimes committed against children in state care.
Her office has uncovered more than $1.3 billion worth of inefficiencies, misspending, and fraud in state government, according to her profile.
"I am grateful to the voters of the Commonwealth for putting their faith in me and to my colleagues in government for their collaboration," she said. "This has been a thrill and an honor I never envisioned when I first walked into the State House as a legislative intern in 1978."
Material from the Associated Press and State House News Service was used in this report.