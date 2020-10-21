Ever since the novel coronavirus pandemic changed the world, Danny Puglisi had a difficult time finding ways to complete his final project to attain Eagle Scout status.
“I was struggling to find something with quarantine and everything else,” the 17-year old West Gloucester resident said. “I had reached out to a bunch of places but it either didn’t work out or I never received a response.”
While driving around one day a little discouraged by the lack of options he had due to unforeseen and uncontrollable circumstances, Puglisi saw a literal window of opportunity.
After 10 years, the flower boxes that hung below The Open Door’s windows on Emerson Avenue were beginning to fall apart.
“They had really seen better days,” said Julie LaFontaine, the executive director of nonprofit service agency and food pantry.
Puglisi didn’t hesitate to help, using materials donated by Grand Banks Building Products to build and paint 13 new flower boxes for The Open Door’s windows. Other members of Troop 60 helped him out.
“It is just good to give back to the community and it was kind of a different type of experience for me,” Puglisi said, explaining that he is not used to being in charge of projects. “It was kind of nice to call this project my own.”
To reach the rank of Eagle, Scouts undergo critical reviews and interviews, earn Eagle Scout badges for different accomplishments, and complete a community service project. As of 2018, Scout Magazine reported that only 6.49% of Scouts make it to Eagle rank.
While the new boxes will wait through the winter season before being filled with perennials and daffodils, LaFontaine said they are a sign of welcome to those using the organization’s resources.
“To be able to replace them with new window boxes adds a sense of home to the building and makes the building welcoming for people coming in for food services whether that is meals or the food pantry,” LaFontaine said.
