IPSWICH — For the first time in Marini Farm’s 90-year history, sweet corn was available on the Fourth of July, according to owner Michael Marini.
“It was pretty exciting to have it on the Fourth because a lot of people say the phrase ‘knee-high by the Fourth of July,’ but it was exciting to say ‘no we will have it on your grill by the Fourth of July,” said Marini.
Marini said the early harvest can likely be attributed to the past month’s extreme heat and humidity.
The corn can be purchased daily between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Marini Farm Stand at 259 Linebrook Road, and daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall's Farm Stand and Greenhouse, 144 Concord St. in Gloucester, as part of a cooperative agreement between the farms.
“It is going to be an awesome growing season,” Marini said, explaining that corn and other crop seasons will not end earlier simply because they begin earlier. “And not only was the corn early, everything was early. We had beans in June and I can’t remember that ever happening. All the crops are running about 10 days early.”
He continued, “People will eat well this summer.”
Marini said prior to this year, the earliest he could remember picking corn was July 10.
“We always have it a little earlier because my father had this machine built in the '70s that plants under plastic, so we always have it earlier than if we were planting in the bare ground anyway.”
The varieties of non-GMO corn grown at Marini Farm, Marini said, typically take between 75 and 85 days to grow from seed. He said the farm continuously plants corn until around July 20.
“We hand pick the corn daily, so every day we bring fresh corn to the farm stand,” he said.
According to Marini, corn is by far the most popular crop grown at the farm.
“It is a drawing card,” he said. “Everybody loves corn, and it is a staple of the summer season.”
