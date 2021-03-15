BOSTON — Cities and towns would be allowed to offer early and mail-in-voting in the spring elections under a bill awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker's signature.
Legislation approved this week by the House and Senate would extend a law signed by Baker in July in response to the pandemic. The measure allows early and mail-in voting through June 30 and gives cities and towns the option to reschedule spring elections or annual town meetings if necessary.
While COVID-19 case are declining and vaccines are being administered, supporters of the changes say there is still a need for local governments to keep health and safety precautions in place.
"We are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have more than 200 towns with spring elections coming up," said Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, a nonpartisan voter advocacy group that supports the changes. "These changes will allow people to continue to vote safely and still have their voices heard."
Baker supports the changes but opposed a similar proposal last year that would have required cities and towns to offer expanded in-person early voting. The bill approved by lawmakers would require early voting periods for spring elections to be approved by local governments.
Many cities and towns hold municipal elections and an annual town meetings in April and May, and some have already decided to move the elections to June amid concerns about the virus and large numbers of voters flocking to polling stations.
Rockport Town Clerk Patricia Brown said she expects the town will take advantage of early and mail voting options in the spring elections, which were recently moved from May 12 to June 22.
"A lot of people like early and voting by mail, and it's made the process of voting easier," she said. "It's more work, and costs us more money, but if people feel safer and if it encourages turnout I'm good with that."
Brown says lawmakers need to provide more funding for cities and towns to the cover the cost of expanded voting options.
Massachusetts was one of dozens of states that temporarily changed its laws to increase mail-in voting options and avoid crowding at the polls as the pandemic raged.
Cities and towns also provided 14 days of early voting, allowing people to cast ballots in person.
Until this year, Massachusetts only allowed mail-in voting for absentee ballots. Voters needed an excuse, such as a disability, not to cast ballots in person.
But the state's voters have enthusiastically embraced mail-in and early voting.
In the Sept. 1 state primary, about 814,000 ballots were cast by mail -- more than 47% of all votes.
That number jumped to more than 2.3 million mail-in votes for the Nov. 3 election, with some cities and towns reporting 60% of the ballots cast by mail.
But the temporary law that expanded voting access expired at the end of last year and voting rights groups have been prodding Beacon Hill leaders to extend the changes for local elections but also make early and mail voting permanent.
Lawmakers are considering several bills in the session to do just that, including one filed by Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who supports expanded mail voting.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com