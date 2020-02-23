BOSTON — Massachusetts voters can go to the polls this week to nominate a presidential candidate, as early voting gets underway across the state.
From Monday to Friday, cities and towns will allow registered voters to cast early ballots ahead of the Super Tuesday primary on March 3. No excuse or justification is required to cast a ballot ahead of time.
Eight Democrats, two Republicans and more than a dozen long-shot candidates all want a crack at taking on the current occupant of the White House, incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, who is also on the ballot seeking a second term.
Besides well-known hopefuls from the two major political parties, Libertarian and Green-Rainbow candidates are also running.
Massachusetts is one of 14 states that hold presidential primaries on Super Tuesday. Early voting has grown increasing popular in the state since it debuted in the 2016 elections, but this is the first time it's been offered for a primary.
Local clerks have spent weeks preparing ballots, training election workers and testing voting machines to prepare for a likely rush of primary voters.
"We're prepared but it's hard to know what to expect for turnout because this is the first time we've done it for a primary," said Salem City Clerk Ilene Simons, who oversees the city's elections. "Either way we're ready to go."
In North Andover, Town Clerk Trudy Reid has spent weeks preparing the Senior Center next to Town Hall for early voting. She isn't sure what to expect, either.
Reid said one sign that voters might cast early ballots in large numbers is a lack of absentee ballots being dropped off at Town Hall.
"We've had a lot of requests for ballots, but they haven't been returned," she said. "I'm not sure if that means they're waiting to see the outcome of other primaries, or do early voting."
More time
Election officials say it's not clear that early voting boosts overall turnout, but it certainly gives voters more time to cast ballots and helps avoid the lines on Election Day.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin has said he expects a robust turnout in the primary, with local candidates and intense interest among Trump's supporters in a state that typically tilts Democratic.
There were more than 4.4 million registered voters in Massachusetts as of February 2019. The majority — more than 55% — are not enrolled in any political party.
Massachusetts has open primaries, which means unenrolled voters may draw a ballot for whichever primary they choose. Voters who are registered with a specific party may only vote in their respective primaries.
Voters in the Democratic primary will see a packed ballot for the presidential nomination. It lists eight hopefuls including former Vice President Joe Biden; former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Several Democrats have recently dropped out the race but their names will still appear, because ballots were printed before they bowed out. They include former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Andrew Yang, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Marianne Williamson.
On the Republican ballot, Trump faces a challenge from former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and San Diego businessman "Rocky" De La Fuente, who ran for president in 2016 as a Democrat.
The Libertarian ticket includes 10 hopefuls including Vermin Love Supreme of Rockport, a perennial candidate and performance artist who famously campaigns with a rubber boot on his head. Meanwhile, the Rainbow-Green party ballot includes four candidates including Howie Hawkins, Dario Hunter, Kent Mesplay and Sedinam Moyowasifza-Curry.
Voters will also pick committee members to serve as delegates to their party's conventions this summer.
Voting early
Massachusetts kicked off early voting during the November 2016 general election, when more than 1 million people cast ballots ahead of time. More than 44% of voters had participated in that year's presidential primary — the third-largest turnout for a presidential primary since the early 1950s.
In the 2018 general election, more than 1 in 5 ballots were cast early.
This year's primaries will be significant, since Super Tuesday results are expected to be a do-or-die moment for several campaigns and could winnow the field considerably, especially among the Democrats.
Voters in New Hampshire cast ballots on Feb. 11 in the first-in-the-nation primary, where Sanders narrowly edged out Buttigieg. The Granite State vote followed the Iowa caucuses, which were marred by a failure of the reporting process. Sanders and Buttigieg were virtually tied in Iowa, which could be headed for a recount.
The long primary calendar — which stops in Nevada for its caucuses Saturday, and continues in South Carolina a week later — extends into early June. Republicans and Democrats are scheduled to hold their national nominating conventions this summer.
Massachusetts voters who cannot physically get to the polls, either next week or on Super Tuesday, may vote by absentee ballots available at local elections offices.
Each city and town sets at least one location for early voting, but hours might vary. Voters should check with their city or town election offices for times and locations.
Voters also can look up locations and times on the Secretary of State's website: www.MassEarlyVote.com.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
Massachusetts Presidential Primary 2020
(in ballot order):
Democrats
Deval Patrick *
Amy Klobuchar
Elizabeth Warren
Michael Bennet *
Michael R. Bloomberg
Tulsi Gabbard
Cory Booker *
Julián Castro *
Tom Steyer
Bernie Sanders
Joseph R. Biden Jr.
John K. Delaney *
Andrew Yang *
Pete Buttigieg
Marianne Williamson *
*Candidate has dropped out of race.
Republicans
Bill Weld
Joe Walsh *
Donald J. Trump (incumbent)
"Rocky" De La Fuente
*Candidate has dropped out of race.
Libertarians
Arvin Vohra
Vermin Love Supreme
Jacob George Hornberger
Samuel Joseph Robb
Dan "Taxation is Theft" Behrman
Kimberly Margaret Ruff
Kenneth Reed Armstrong
Adam Kokesh
Jo Jorgensen
Max Abramson
Green-Rainbow
Dario Hunter
Sedinam Kinamo Christin Moyowasifza-Curry
Kent Mesplay
Howard Hawkins
Source: Secretary of State Bill Galvin's office.
Note: Order of candidates listed on ballots was determined by random draw.
