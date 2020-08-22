The state primary election is Sept. 1 and early voting on Cape Ann begins Saturday.
Saturday, Aug. 22, is also the deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation, name or address for the primary. Voters may visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR/Welcome.aspx to see if you are registered to vote, check your party enrollment or to register to vote online.
To find out which candidates will appear on your ballot, check www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/bal/MyElectionInfo.aspx.
Other deadlines
Wednesday, Aug. 26, is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot or absentee ballot by mail.
Friday, Aug. 28, is the deadline for early voting in person.
Monday, Aug. 31, at noon is the deadline to vote absentee in person.
GLOUCESTER
Gloucester residents may register or make other changes at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
In-person early voting at City Hall will take place on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Aug, 23, from 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
On the Sept 1, State Primary Election Day, Gloucester polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at these locations:
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester School, 8 Davis St. Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Veterans Memorial School 11 Webster St.
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Youth Center 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School Field House, 36 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove School*, 15 Hickory St. (* polling location change)
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
Voters may drop off ballots in the drop box located on the Warren Street side entrance of City Hall.
Those unsure of their ward and, or precinct may contact the City Clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 #7 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
ROCKPORT
In-person early voting is available at Town Hall, 34 Broadway, accessible via the handicapped ramp at the side of the building; please note restroom facilities will not be available. Masks and social distancing are required; please follow the instructions of the elections staff.
Hours are Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.; Monday,Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ballots may be mailed or placed in the secure drop box located at the back door of Town Hall; it is accessible 24 hours a day.
Voting on Primary Election Day, Sept. 1, takes place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
Precinct 1: Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway.
Precinct 2: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway.
Precinct 3: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway.
Questions may be directed to the town clerk’s office at 978-546-6894.
MANCHESTER
Voter registration will be open at Saturday at Town Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m.
Early primary voting may done at Town Hall, 10 Center St.; entry is through the side entrance and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Hours are Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.; Sunday,9 to 11 a.m.; Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Ballots may be mailed, dropped off at the town clerk's office in Town Hall during regular business hours or during early voting times or in the drop box behind Town Hall.
On the Sept 1, State Primary Election Day, Manchester polls will be open at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proper COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
ESSEX
In-person early voting will be held on the first floor at Town Hall, 30 Martin St., on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.; Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon
Drop box deadline for returned ballots is 8 p.m. on Election Day. The secure drop box is located under the portico in the front of Town Hall.
On the Sept 1, State Primary Election Day, Essex polls will be open at Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St.,from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sample ballots and further voting information may be found on the town clerk’s webpage, www.essexma.org or by contacting the town clerk’s office at 978-768-7111 or townclerk@essexma.org.