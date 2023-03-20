Earth Day bells to ring in honor of Helen Garland

This Monday at 5:24 p.m. exactly, the bells of Gloucester churches will once again ring in the Spring Equinox, an annual tradition begun in 2015 by the late Helen Garland, and — after a COVID-19 hiatus — begun anew this year by Garland’s great friend and fellow environmentalist, Town Green Director Maureen Aylward.
Chairman of the U.N.-based Earth Society Foundation, Garland was one of the original organizers of U.N. Earth Day.
And the bell-ringing tradition originated at the United Nations headquarters in New York City in 1971, and Garland, in her capacity as an early, pioneering observer and advocate of environmental causes at the U.N., always played an integral part.
So this Monday, Aye Aye Thant, daughter of U Thant, the Secretary-General of the U.N. from 1961 to 1971, will travel to the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., for the bell ringing ceremony at 5:24 p.m.
With her will be a replica of the original Peace Bell first rung in at the U.N. Headquarters in 1971. Made from coins and military medals gathered from 141 countries by Chiyoji Nakagawa in 1954, the Peace Bell was rung by U Thant on the first Earth Day to usher in an era of peace after the horrors of World War II.
In one of Garland’s final appearances at the Earth Day event in New York City, she was praised for her decades of work, and thanked for the part she played in the U.N.’s early role in alerting the world to the consequences of environmental destruction driven by corporate interests.
In a video of that event available on Youtube (https://youtu.be/RuIh925aXE0), young environmental activist Christopher Swain can be seen thanking Garland. “Helen, I want you to know that every day when I do this work,” he said, “your courage helps me go on.”
Courage was Garland’s middle name.
Decades before Greta Thunberg ever set foot in the U.N., Garland — working as an observer through the-non governmental U.N.-based Earth Society Foundation — had paved the way for the Swedish teenager’s speech heard round the world.
Garland — who died last July at the age of 96 in the home she shared with her husband, the late Gloucester historian, Joe Garland — was herself not much older than Greta Thunberg when she first set foot in the U.N. As a Sarah Lawrence College student, she was inspired by the newly formed U.N.’s commitment to, as she put it, “the Earth.” She would eventually be instrumental in forming the first U.N. Conference on the Environment in 1972, and work with the likes of cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead.
So when the bells ring in Gloucester this Monday, they will ring not just for the Spring Equinox, but for Helen Garland.
“I know so many people who want to honor her,” Town Green’s Aylward told the Times.
For Essex resident Janet Carlson, one of Garland’s four children, the news of Aye Aye Thant’s visit not only brings honor but memories. Growing up, the U.N. was something of a second home, she told the Times. In those days before strict security ruled, she and her siblings would often head over there after school.
“Everyone knew us, we were mom’s kids, so the door was always open,” she said. Even — as when the spring equinox bell ringing happened at 2 a.m., — in the middle of the night.
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2707, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.