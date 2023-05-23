The East Gloucester Elementary School PTO needs the community’s help in celebrating the school’s final days.
A farewell celebration is scheduled for Friday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will feature music, school tours and shared memories.
The elementary school at 8 Davis St. Extension is closing its doors at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year after 75 years of serving the East Gloucester community. Its staff and student body will join those of Veterans Memorial Elementary School in the fall at the new East Veterans Elementary School, which is nearing completion on Webster Street.
The East Gloucester School PTO is asking alumni to share their memories. The organization is collecting photos of the school through the years. If you would like to contribute a photo, you may send it to egsmemories@gmail.com.
To help support the EGS Farewell Celebration with a donation, you may Venmo @eastglopto. Make sure to search under business.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.