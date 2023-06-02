Thursday marked the last Salad Day harvest of lettuce and greens in the raised garden beds out front of East Gloucester Elementary School through the nonprofit Backyard Growers program.
The kindergarten through fifth-grade school on the Davis Street Extension is scheduled to close at the end of the school year. It’s 167 students, and teachers and staff will join those of Veterans Memorial Elementary School, now in session at the former St. Ann School, at the new East Veterans Elementary School under construction on Webster Street, at what was the campus of Veterans Memorial School.
With the merger, the raised beds at East Gloucester will no longer be planted by the students.
On Thursday around 11:30 a.m., fourth-graders in Ruth Flaherty’s class used paper scissors to harvest a variety of red romaine lettuce from a raised garden bed marked into square quadrants with string. They then put the lettuce in a large plastic bin under the instruction of Backyard Growers School Garden Educator Hailey Small.
As part of the Gloucester-based nonprofit Backyard Growers program, students at Veterans Memorial, West Parish, East Gloucester and Beeman elementary schools plant leafy greens in March and early April with harvests taking place in May and early June. Students at Veterans Memorial planted their gardens at Burnham’s Field this year.
“This is our salad harvest which we do annually,” said Alison DiFiore, executive director of Backyard Growers. “These students are harvesting the salad that they themselves planted.”
The day after they harvest, the kids get to taste-test the greens in their cafeterias at lunch.
This seed-to-fork program teaches kids about where their food comes from. A cookbook will be sent home with recipes.
DiFiore said normally the East Gloucester students would also plant their veggies for the fall.
“But, because we are changing schools,” DiFiore said, “this is more of like the final goodbye harvest. The fall harvest will be planted at the new school.” DiFiore said she formerly worked at the Lincoln-based Food Project, which works with young people and adults to build sustainable food systems, as a youth and community program manager. Part of that work involved partnering with Backyard Growers to build raised garden beds in Gloucester. When they first built the beds, they were located at the back of the school.
DiFiore said this was a “full-circle moment” for her, having helped install the beds and then returning to say “goodbye” to the school.
On hand at the school was Acting Mayor and City Council President Val Gilman, standing in for Mayor Greg Verga.
“I’m really proud of you,” Gilman said. “I’m here on behalf of the city to just see what you do and I’m so excited to be here.” Gilman asked Small what type of lettuce was harvested.
“This is called ‘Outredgeous,’” Small said. When the students were asked why the lettuce was called Outredgeous, the students said: “It’s red.”
“This is one of the most popular types of red lettuce, so if you have ever gotten those lettuce mixes from the store, and there’s red types inside … Outredgeous,” Small said.
Some fourth graders said they enjoy the Backyard Growers program.
“I love it,” said Braydon Simon, 10, of the Salad Days harvest.
“I think this is amazing and good for the environment,” said Isabella Mercado, 10.
“It’s nice,” said Tennessee James, 10. “I eat a lot of things that we harvest, and it’s nice that we have a program to make kids eat healthier.”
“I actually really like it,” said Jackson Goodhue, 10. “It’s awesome how we get to grow food and harvest it and then eat it.”
Instead of planting seeds for the fall, the students went to a table manned by Art Haven art teacher Ava Sheedy where they added their art to signs that will be put up at the new raised beds at East Veterans Elementary School, a project in which Veterans Memorial schoolchildren have already taken part.
DiFiore said Backyard Growers worked with the school building project to incorporate the new garden spaces at East Veterans which will give students a sense of continuity.
“I very sad that it has to go but I think we might have them at the new school as well, which I’m really excited for,” said Liana Baldassano, 9.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.