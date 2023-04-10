The roughly 90,000-square-foot East Veterans Elementary School under construction at the site of the former Veterans Memorial School at 11 Webster St. is by all appearances nearing completion in time for the start of school in September.
That’s what it looked like during a tour Saturday morning inside the 440-student kindergarten-through-fifth-grade school building with members of the School Committee, Mayor Greg Verga and Councilor at-Large Tony Gross.
The tour was led by Principal Matt Fusco and Senior Project Manager Brian Hromadka of CBRE/Heery, the Owners Project Manager for the city, and Jonathan Pope, co-chair of the School Building Committee and former chair of the School Committee.
“Right now, the goal is that the kids are in here in September,” said Pope, with enough time in the summer to move in.
“You know it’s been a struggle at times trying to get things,” Pope said, “but we have a great team and they just keep … you know, if they can’t do this they’ll jump and do that. and it doesn’t look as neat as it should on paper on the timeframe but it’s all getting done.”
A March 9 update on the $66.7 million project on the district’s website has Hromadka reporting that “the project remains on track for substantial completion date which is about 3 months away.”
With litigation from the loss of much of Mattos Field having been resolved in the fall, a Project Funding Agreement in place with the Massachusetts School Building Authority means the project can receive reimbursements for eligible costs of up to $26.9 million.
When finished, East Veterans will combine the students, faculty and staff of East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools, the latter being in session at the former St. Ann School on Prospect Street.
Spaces for best learning
“The design of this school reflects the thoughtful process our administrators and educators undertook of how delivery of education has evolved over time, the way our educators know students learn best, and the appropriate spaces for the best learning to take place,” said School Committee Chair Kathleen Clancy. “There is an abundance of natural light which will brighten everyone’s day. We’re also excited for the opportunities for community use such as the full-size gymnasium.”
Construction crews were at work in the future home of the “Blue Sharks” on Saturday morning as Fusco showed off some of the new school’s features.
Inside, substantial progress has been made in the B Building.
This wing includes the school’s soaring main atrium, with its thick wooden timber beams overhead and large clerestory windows. Sprinkled throughout the building, in the atrium, in the gym, in corridors, and at the tops of stairwells, are round windows reminiscent of portholes. The white and blue tiling along the base of the hallways reminds one of rolling waves.
Clancy pointed out the spot on the wall where a painting of Gloucester Harbor by Rockport artist T. M. Nicholas will be reproduced.
Off the front entrance are the school’s main administrative offices with a teachers’ area, a nurse’s office and a conference room, which is mostly complete and has its carpeting down. The cafeteria can seat up to 160 students at a time, with the anticipation the school will have three seatings for lunch. The cafeteria also features separate quiet areas for students, and tables that can fold up so the space can be used for meetings.
School Committee member Melissa Teixeira Prince said she attended Veterans Memorial and was impressed with what she saw.
“It’s exciting to see and look forward to the incredible learning that is going to happen in this building for 400 kids in Gloucester,” she said.
“It’s pretty grand,” said School Committee member Keith Mineo. “It’s a big school for an elementary around here. It’s like a big jump from anything we’ve had so far.”
A new page
“This is my third trip here,” said Verga, also a member of the School Committee, “and I get more and more excited about it, you know.” Verga grew up in the neighborhood and attended Veterans Memorial. “It was bittersweet, I guess. I miss the old school, but this just so much better … It’s a new page.”
Verga said the building will not just be for students, faculty and staff as there will be a lot going on after-hours, including the community use of the basketball court, with its wooden floor nearly installed.
The tour also got a look at offices for reading and math coaches, a “Curiosity Commons” media center/library, an art room that will have a kiln and pottery wheels, and a music room. The gym doubles as a performance space with a stage and seating for 350.
In Building A, the tour took in a mostly complete English language arts/social studies classroom with a seating area under the window, cubbies with doors, two sinks, a teaching area with a projector and breakout rooms with large windows.
There are 24 classrooms in the building, and each set of rooms has a folding partition between them that also doubles as a magnetic white board.
Fusco showed what he called an extended learning area, a large open room with floor-to-ceiling windows where an entire grade will be able to listen to a presentation together.
