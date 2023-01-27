Students at East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools voted overwhelmingly for the blue shark to be the mascot of the new East Veterans Elementary School when its doors open for the 2023-2024 school year.
“The blue shark won by a landslide, I can tell you that,” said Veterans Memorial School Principal Matt Fusco.
The new 440-student East Veterans School will consolidate the kindergartners through fifth-graders, teachers and staffs of both schools into one. Fusco has been picked to be the new school’s principal while East Gloucester Assistant Principal Kristie Lambert will be the assistant principal. East Gloucester has 180 students this year, and Veterans Memorial has 216 students, according to the School and District Profiles of the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The new school is being built on the former site of Veterans Memorial on Webster Street. That school building has been demolished to make way for the new school. Veterans has been in session at the former St. Ann School on Prospect Street in the meantime.
A months-long student-led process with input from the community helped the School Committee with its selection of East Veterans as the name of the new school.
In coming up with a mascot, Fusco said the staff came up with a list of different animals, either a sea creature or a bird, so that the animal could be easily incorporated into the present school’s logo.
They came up with five possibilities:
- Blue sharks.
- Red-tailed hawks.
- Squids.
- Lobsters.
- Seagulls.
After the holidays, fifth-graders at both schools made slide shows about each animal. The fifth-grade teachers who worked with the students were Jennifer Webber, Cynthia Carney and Kathy Foote at Veterans Memorial and Diana Shanks and Krysta Houghton at East Gloucester.
“What are the attributes of this animal that is going to make it a great mascot?” Fusco said. “Do they protect each other? Do they stay in large groups, what are some of the things they bring to the table?”
The students were shown the slide presentations and the schools held votes on the same day.
The students narrowed the choices down to the red-tailed hawk and the blue shark.
“And then we held another vote and the blue shark won,” Fusco said.
“I liked that there’s different types of groups of sharks and stuff so for this school it would be good because there’s different groups of people and stuff and we all make new friends,” said third-grader Giuliana Marnoto, 8, who voted for the blue shark.
Chloe Smith, 8, also a third-grader, voted for the red-tailed hawk.
“I like that they are just beautiful and when they make friends we all make friends and they are different in different ways like us,” said Smith, adding she also liked the blue shark.
Fusco said the blue shark is being added to the new school’s logo which incorporates the eagle mascot from Veterans Memorial and the lighthouse from East Gloucester to show both schools coming together.
Fusco showed some conceptual drawings by the school’s art teacher Abie Miller depicting how the blue shark might be incorporated into the waves of the new school’s logo.
Now, Fusco said staff are working with a graphic designer on the new logo, which will be depicted on the center of the gym floor of the new East Veterans School, and on T-shirts and sweatshirts.
During a visit to the school on Thursday by the Times, physical education instructor K.C. Hubney even donned a blue shark outfit and visited with some students.
“I think it’s great to have a mascot,” Fusco said. “It’s something you can rally around, you know. and I think because we are two schools coming together, I think that’s going to be a really unifying piece for everybody.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.