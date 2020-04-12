In Gloucester, a ready-made package of videos was available online for members of one church to participate in Easter services from the safety of their homes. In Danvers, they raised glasses of champagne and wine while celebrating Easter services on Zoom. And in Beverly, congregants floated heart icons through the screen as their priest conducted Mass in a near-empty church.
Christians across Cape Ann and the North Shore marked Easter Sunday in a variety of ways under the strictures of the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept people quarantined in their homes and prevented large gatherings, including church services.
In Gloucester, the Community Church of East Gloucester pre-recorded its service and made it available on-line Sunday morning. Associate Pastor Jake Brooks recorded an Easter Sunday greeting from Bass Rocks, where the church usually gathers for its sunrise service.
A group from the church recorded the worship video segment from the Back Shore, with the sun setting in the background.
At St. Peter's, the Episcopal Church in Beverly, a total of 59 people watched a morning service on Facebook Live. The Rev. Manny Faria and his wife, Lou Ann, conducted the Mass, accompanied only by an organ player.
"It's especially hard to look into a lens and imagine a congregation out there," Faria told his parishioners. "I agree, it's not quite the same."
"In 2020 we can't go to church and we can't gather with extended family and friends, but we must celebrate because this is the defining tradition of our faith," Faria said in his sermon. "Jesus lives. It's as simple as that."
As Faria conducted the services, people watching from home responded in the comments section on Facebook, typing "Peace be with you," "Amen" and "Hallelujah." Faria told them he would not be receiving communion until "we can all receive together."
At All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore in Danvers, 74 people took part in a service held on Zoom, the website that allows people to see the other participants.
The Rev. Marya DeCarlen and seminarian Brett Johnson presided over the service from separate locations. The service was interspersed with music videos, and two church members conducted readings from their homes.
On the screen, one woman could be seen tuning in from what appeared to be a hospital bed. On another screen, a cat hopped onto a woman's lap.
In her sermon, DeCarlen said Christians have observed most of the 40 days of Lent "drastically differently because of the COVID-19 virus."
"We have isolated ourselves, masked ourselves, watched people put their lives on the line to care for us and others. Watched people die alone as the numbers of coronavirus cases grows. This Lent and Holy Week the number of cases have continued to escalate and lacerate the lives of people all around us."
DeCarlen noted the many ways people are suffering during the pandemic, from people in the hospital waiting for a ventilator to people who have lost their jobs and are facing hunger.
"These are the people, right in front of us, who tell their stories of resurrection," she said. "They face up to their need for resurrection, ask God to heal them, release them, comfort them and change them."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com.
