PEABODY — The resources of the nonprofit Citizens Inn, which provides housing for the homeless and food for those in need in Salem, Peabody and Lynnfield, are being stretched by the coronavirus crisis.
The organization has had to increase credit limits on three staff credit cards to be able to buy more cleaning supplies and protective gear to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"The list goes on," said Corey Jackson, Citizens Inn's executive director.
In response to the issues the Peabody agency, The Open Door in Gloucster and other nonprofits are facing right now, the Essex County Community Foundation on Friday announced the creation of the Essex County COVID-19 Response Fund to help them weather the economic consequences of the pandemic.
The fund, created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners, will provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a press release. ECCF seeded the fund with $200,000.
"Over the last few days, we've been assessing the immediate needs of local nonprofits that serve the most insecure populations," said ECCF President and CEO Beth Francis, in a statement. "They are doing an amazing job of responding to the rapidly increasing needs of our cities and towns, but with the situation changing so quickly — and more and more people experiencing direct effects from the outbreak — they need the community's help now more than ever."
ECCF says community health centers, food pantries and other frontline nonprofits are already near the tipping point.
"The Essex County COVID-19 Response Fund is designed to help mitigate this and complement the efforts of public health officials and federal and state resources by expanding local capacity to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible," Francis said.
The fund aims to give one-time rapid-response grants to organizations that serve underserved communities in need of social service and public health infrastructure, residents with limited access to food resources and communities with a large percentage of low-income residents.
ECCF says a panel of fund advisers will work to identify grant recipients.
To get money out the door and be adaptable as things change, there is no formal application process and grants will be released on a rolling basis. In addition, ECCF is encouraging donors to donate to those frontline organizations they have supported in the past that are overwhelmed by the coronavirus crisis.
Carol Lavoie Schuster, ECCF's vice president for grants, nonprofit and donor services, is overseeing the response fund.
She said to come up with the fund, they surveyed the county's nonprofit sector and received 300 responses. The survey looked at the impact on these organizations, to see if they will have "liquidity to cash" for the next three to six months, and whether they have had to cancel services or increase staff.
They called all the hunger organizations across the county, including The Open Door food pantry in Gloucester, and they are now in the process of surveying the needs of health care and social service organizations. The organization on Wednesday sent an email blast encouraging donors to give to all hunger organizations.
"I think it's going to hit the pantries ..." Lavoie Schuster said. "They are going to be hit hard."
While the supply of food is good because it's coming from the Greater Boston Food Bank, Lavoie Schuster said the hunger organizations are going to need money for their operations so they can remain nimble and will need healthy volunteers.
"I do know this region has a big heart," said Lavoie Schuster, who said the foundation has received a great response from people excited the response fund is focused on operating grants.
She said ECCF was quickly able to activate the fund last week. Staff met on Saturday to scope out an initial draft, and then an emergency board meeting was called to activate it. They then focused on gathering data and calling community partners. They hope to start making grants soon.
"We really want to be able to make meaningful gifts," Lavoie Schuster said. They will start with a first wave of grants then revisit it weekly. As money flows in, the hope is to make weekly grants.
"Every day is going to present a new challenge and our focus is to stay ahead of that," she said.
You can find updates about ECCF's response fund at www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2534, eforman@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
