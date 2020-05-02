Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients who don’t file tax returns will start receiving their automatic Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department in early May.
People receiving SSI benefits who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes, and have qualifying children under age 17, however, should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment. They should immediately go to the IRS’s webpage, irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and in the "Who should use Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info" section, click on the "Enter your Information" button and follow the instructions.
SSI recipients who have dependent children and did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes need to act by Tuesday, May 5, in order to receive additional payments for their eligible children quickly.