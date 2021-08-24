BOSTON — State education leaders are set to decide Tuesday whether to require public school students to wear masks when they go back to class this fall, regardless of their vaccination status.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said the precaution is needed to prevent further spread of COVID-19, in light of rising case numbers attributed to the delta variant.
"Masks remain a simple and effective mitigation measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Riley wrote to members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. "A mandate will provide more time for students and staff to get vaccinated, as we know vaccination remains the single most important tool in mitigating the impact of COVID-19."
Riley's proposal, which the board will vote on, would require children ages 5 and older, staff and educators in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors through Oct. 1.
Middle and high schools would be allowed to ease and even lift the mandate for vaccinated students and staff after Oct. 1, if at least 80% are vaccinated. Unvaccinated students and staff would still be required to mask up in school.
Riley wrote that the state will "continue to monitor developments, consult with medical experts and public health officials, and adjust requirements as appropriate."
Massachusetts has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, and about 65% of 12- to 15-year-olds are vaccinated, according to state data.
But Riley and other education leaders say the state needs to boost those rates to ensure the virus isn't spread in schools.
The move is a reversal for Gov. Charlie Baker's administration. Until now, Baker recommended masking but left decisions about mandates to local school committees.
Baker was resisting a chorus of calls to set a mask mandate.
In July, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued guidelines suggesting that all students and teachers begin the school year wearing face coverings. Local medical groups, including the Massachusetts Medical Society, followed suit.
Beth Kontos, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said concerns about the delta variant and the fact that children 12 and under won't be eligible for the vaccine when the school year begins means masks are one of the few ways to protect teachers and students.
"It gives them a chance to go back to school in person, re-establish norms and not put each other at risk," she said. "This will increase the level of safety."
Kontos said a state-issued mandate would help take pressure off local school committees, which have been debating whether to re-impose masking requirements. Several communities, including Salem and Andover, have already said they will require masks.
Still, Riley’s proposal faces headwinds among parents who argue against the mask requirements.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with surges in COVID-19 infections. As of Monday, most Massachusetts counties — including Essex, Middlesex and Suffolk — were listed as areas of "substantial" or "high" transmission.
Baker has said he doesn't intend to reimpose statewide COVID-19 restrictions, such as a travel ban, that were rescinded at the beginning of the summer.
The education board's meeting will be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/22459134
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.