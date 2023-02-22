ROCKPORT — For generations, local residents seeking sweeping views from high above Rockport Harbor and out to the Atlantic Ocean have trod over a rocky path thought to be publicly accessible.
But the question of whether a legal right exists to use the path at Andrews Point has landed in the lap Assistant Attorney General Kendra Kinscherf.
In other words, at least one homeowner is claiming that since a section of the Atlantic Path near the intersection of Long Branch Avenue and Point de Chene Avenue is on privately owned property, members of the public are not welcome.
Now, a Rockport proponent of keeping the path open and accessible to the public is calling on residents to testify in support of the path’s use. The 1.5-mile Atlantic Path stretches from Cathedral Rocks, near the Emerson Inn, past Andrews Point to Halibut Point.
Paul Bryant wants those with personal knowledge of their parents or grandparents walking the rocks at Andrews Point from the 1950s and before to provide testimony and documentation of such activity taking place.
“Do you have or know of historic records showing public use of the rocks at Andrews Point?” reads a Jan. 29 letter sent to a number of Rockport residents. “If so, you might be able to play a significant role in ensuring public access to our beautiful coastline.”
According to Bryant, an old lawsuit threatening public access to the rocks at Andrew’s Point has been resurrected. Bryant himself lives on Granite Street in Rockport.
In the letter, he claims the homeowner at 18 Long Branch Ave. is contesting the public access to the rocks between the house and the ocean.
According to the Rockport Assessor’s property owner list, the Long Branch Avenue home is owned by Rockport’s Elizabeth Fisher.
Reached by telephone Friday, Fisher referred all questions about the situation to her Boston-based attorney, Jason Curtin.
She did say she purchased her home in 1991.
Efforts to reach Curtin and Kinscherf before publication were also unsuccessful.
The contested area
In the letter, Bryant provides a map of the contested area, showing the ledges and rocks located between the lawn at 18 Long Branch Ave. and the ocean on one side, and between Point de Chene and Dawn avenues on the other side.
“These ledges and rocks are privately owned, but the public has had deeded access since 1887,” writes Bryant. He adds in order to retain public access to the ledges and rocks at Andrews Point, the state must prove they were “accepted by the public through use.”
In other words, the Commonwealth will need to prove in court the public did, in fact, exercise the use of the contested area between 1887 and the 1950s.
“If one has walked the Andrews Point section of the Atlantic Path, then you walked across the contested area and in doing so, exercised the public use of this area,” writes Bryant.
On Friday, Bryant said Fisher’s deed indicates the public has access to the rocks and ledges next to her property.
“She is the owner of the land but the public has access,” he said, adding the lawsuit filed by Fisher about 20 years ago but it ultimately went “dormant.” He added the case has been recently been resurrected.
Bryant said while the court previously ruled there is a public right-of-way at the location, Fisher is trying to use “a legal loophole” to have the right-of-way removed.
“She’s bringing it back to court again, but we have to fight it again,” said Bryant. “The trial is ongoing.”
According to Bryant, the Attorney General’s Office on Feb. 15 asked for a six-month extension to allow for discovery to be made.
“But I don’t know what the court ruled,” he said.
Some residents weigh in
Rockport resident Lisa Hahn also supports keeping the path accessible. Hahn’s mother was part of the original group that formed the town’s Rights of Way Committee.
Hahn has worked with Bryant to obtain testimony from those who have used the path.
“Paul and I distributed all of the hundreds of flyers about gathering testimonies from folks that walked the path historically,” she said.
On a Jan. 31 posting on the website www.BearskinNeck.net, several people indicated they believe the path should be open to the public.
“Not again,” writes Debby Lauser. “Didn’t we fight a few years ago to keep the path open? It’s been a right-of-way for many, many years.”
Lulu Grimes writes that several years ago, the shoreline was part of the Atlantic Path and open to all.
“My Dad was with an organization that fought hard to keep open the Ancient Highway but the rich abutters sadly prevailed,” she writes.
Bryant asks members of the public to submit any relevant information about the public’s use of the area to Kinscherf at kendra.kinscherf@mass.gov.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.