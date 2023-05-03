ESSEX — Picking up where it left off Monday, annual Town Meeting on Tuesday took on an effort to create a conservation bylaw and a move to reduce the number of Conservation Commission members.
Acting Town Moderator Joseph Davis determined the minimum number of 30 voters was present and he banged the gavel at 7:34 p.m. calling the second session of the meeting to order. Participants considered 33 of the 42 articles on the warrant; Monday's session tackled nine.
Article 29 may have generated the most discussion Tuesday as the meeting debated retaining the services of a consultant or consultants to perform historical property surveys to advise the Essex Historical Commission.
Commission Chair Jay Tetzloff said much of Essex is historic, and his panel's mission includes identifying and documenting the town's historic resources.
The main tool used by the commission is the Demolition Delay Review, aimed at encouraging the preservation and protection of significant buildings and structures in town, which can prevent structures from being demolished for up to six months.
“Most of our properties don’t have surveys right now”, said Tetzloff.
But former Selectman Richard Neal said the Historical Commission periodically comes to the town “asking for more power.”
He said the proposed surveys would be intrusive to homeowners in Essex.
“It would be an imposition that is unnecessary,” he said. “I don’t know why we need to spend $10,000 on a new survey. I say vote this down. It shouldn’t come up in front of the town.”
Town Meeting agreed with Neal and defeated the article.
Articles 16 and 17, both conservation measures, were indefinitely postponed.
Article 16 asked the voting body to reduce from seven to five the number of people serving on the Conservation Commission, while Article 17 asked the Town Meeting to amend the town’s general bylaws by adding a new section called “Essex Conservation Bylaw.” The measure is aimed at providing a greater degree of environmental protection than is provided by state law.
Davis urged residents to volunteer to serve on the Conservation Commission.
“If anyone is interested in serving on the Con Con, the committee does important work,” he said.
The meeting approved Article 18 which called for the renumbering and revision of the Essex Zoning Bylaw.
Planning Board Chair Lisa O’Donnell said board held a public hearing on the issue on April 19 and voted 6-0 to endorse the measure. She said the article was also supported by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.
“Regardless of what you hear, we are already compliant,” said O’Donnell. “We are proposing a reorganization of our bylaw. The new format will make the bylaw more user-friendly.
“There are absolutely no substantive changes.”
Here is condensed version of the warrant, and how Tuesday's session voted on the other articles taken up:
10: Pay town charges and expenditures for the next year. APPROVED
11: Fund the Sewer Enterprise Fund for the remainder of fiscal year 2023. APPROVED
12: Fund the Sewer Enterprise Fund for fiscal year 2024. APPROVED
13: Fund the Water Enterprise Fund for the remainder of fiscal year 2023. APPROVED
14: Fund the Water Enterprise Fund for fiscal year 2024. APPROVED.
15: Amend Chapter I of the Town of Essex Bylaws by adding the following Section 1-5, pertaining to the town clerk’s maintenance of the numbering and formatting of the Town of Essex Bylaws: 1-5: “Maintenance of the Town’s Bylaws.” APPROVED
19: Make changes to the Essex Zoning Bylaw, including making corrections in grammar and changes to specific special permits. APPROVED
20: Rescind the vote of Article 33 of the Annual Town Meeting of May 4, 2015, by which the town adopted the “Stretch Energy Code,” by deleting Section 2-24. APPROVED
21: Increase local excise upon the transfer of occupancy of a room in a bed and breakfast establishment, hotel, lodging house, short-term rental or motel located within the town from 4% to 6%. APPROVED
22: Accept the provisions of state law that allows the town to impose a community impact fee of not more than 3% of the total amount of rent upon each transfer of occupancy of a professionally managed short-term rental unit. APPROVED
23: Accept the provisions of Section 3D(b) of Chapter 64G of the General Laws allowing the town to impose the community impact fee upon each transfer of occupancy of a short-term rental unit. POSTPONED INDEFINITELY.
24: Authorize selectmen to enter into a contract or contracts for solid waste hauling services and recycling collection and/or hauling services. APPROVED
25: Revise the fee for a transfer station sticker from $250 to some other amount for those younger than 65, and from $125 to some other amount for those 65 and older. Also, establish a fee for purchase of small and large trash bags.
During the discussion, a motion was made to indefinitely postpone the measure, which Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said would effectively shut down the operation of the transfer station.
The motion was defeated and the article was APPROVED.
26: Authorize selectmen to acquire by gift, purchase, eminent domain for general municipal purposes specific properties associated with the Apple Street Roadbed Elevation and Culvert Replacement Project. The properties include portions of several private parcels along Apple Street. DEFEATED during Monday session.
27: Authorize selectmen to enter into a contract for up to five years for the provision of youth summer camp services, youth and adult enrichment services. APPROVED.
28: Purchase a new copy machine for Town Hall. APPROVED
30: Purchase bullet-proof vests for the Police Department. APPROVED
31: Make a partial payment for Fire Department equipment, including a new tanker truck and radios. APPROVED.
32: Pay $8,500 for laptops for the Fire Department. APPROVED.
33: Match a state grant for the improvement of the Centennial Grove. APPROVED.
34: Pay for cemetery mapping software. APPROVED.
35: Pay to improve, maintain, and beautify certain areas under the town’s ownership or control. APPROVED.
36: Pay to design and engineer replacements for the municipal sewer system. APPROVED.
37: Pay construction costs related to the municipal water system. APPROVED.
38: Pay to hire duly-licensed private parties to trap and dispose of green crabs in Essex. APPROVED.
39: Use Community Preservation Fund money for the acquisition and preservation of open space in town. APPROVED
40: Defray operational expenses of the different town departments. APPROVED.
41: Replenish the Finance Committee’s Reserve Fund. POSTPONED INDEFINITELY.
42: Pay unpaid bills from past fiscal years. APPROVED.
After the final vote was taken on the warrant, a motion was made to dissolve which was approved, ending Town Meeting at 10:12 p.m.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.