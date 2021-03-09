Eighth-grader to be Rockport ambassador for service initiative

ROCKPORT — Aili Mattson, a student at Rockport Middle School, has been selected as Rockport's Project 351 ambassador for 2021. She joins eighth-graders representing the Commonwealth’s 351 cities and towns for a year of youth-led service, leadership development, and civic engagement.
Mattson was selected by Rockport Middle School to represent the town.
"Being a part of Project 351 is an honor," Mattson said. "Project 351 gives people that are enthusiastic about equality a chance to make a difference. It also educates me more and more, this helps because it passes the information on to others to help our society become a better environment for all people. This program is also a friendly environment which makes me feel welcome to this new experience. They believe that a young person like me has hope and leadership. As an organization, we all hope to lead change."
Rockport Middle School Principal Heather Castonguay has committed to mentoring Mattson in the program.
“I consulted with my eighth-grade team and we were 100% in agreement to select Aili Mattson," Castonguay said in a prepared statement. "I have known Aili for seven years and she is a positive peer model committed to making a difference in our community. I know she will serve our community well and expand her leadership skills."
Ambassadors are participating in a four-week Service Leadership Academy to build the knowledge and skills to lead and serve. Highlights include a community meeting with Massachusetts first lady Lauren Baker and anti-bias, anti-discrimination training through the Playbook Initiative, a partnership with the Boston Celtics.
On Sunday, the ambassadors celebrated the official start of their service year at a virtual “Launch” featuring remarks from Gov. Charlie Baker and honoring the legacy of civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis. Launch included the introduction of the Class of 2021 and messages of congratulations from leaders including U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and former Gov. Deval Patrick.
Launch marks the start of ten months of community-building and service in support of high-impact nonprofit partners including Cradles to Crayons, Hope & Comfort, Wonderfund, and hundreds of food pantries across the state.
“At this time of critical community need and increased polarization, ambassadors’ demonstrate the extraordinary impact realized when we unite in common cause,” said Carolyn Casey, executive director and founder of Project 351.
Project 351 is funded entirely by the private sector and individuals. More information is available at Project 351.