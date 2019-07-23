ROCKPORT — An elderly male driver was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital on Monday after driving off the side of Route 127 and crashing into the woods.
The man's current condition and extent of his injuries were not available on Tuesday. Police said he was the only person in the car; no other injuries were reported in relation to the accident. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Tally's towing.
Rockport police were notified of the accident at 2:57 p.m. Once at the scene, officers found the car was stuck behind a few fallen trees. The DPW was contacted to cut up the trees and clear a path for first responders.
Photos from the scene that were posted to social media showed the vehicle up on its side and with the front facing the roadway. The vehicle looked to be heavily damaged.
That part of Route 127, known as Nugent Stretch, was temporarily shut down to traffic heading out of town toward Gloucester. The scene was cleared around 3:45 p.m.
~ Mike Cronin
In other news from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 22
4:11 p.m.: Police arrested Megan Elizabeth Walsh, 36, of 10 Taylor St., Gloucester, on charges of drunken driving, operating a vehicle with a revoked registration, attaching plates and possession of an open container of alcohol. The arrest followed a property damage-only, two-vehicle crash on Washington Street in which she allegedly rear-ended another vehicle.
1:43 p.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for Philip Paul Rondeau, 41, of 26 Water St., Keene, N.H., on three charges of larceny via credit card. No further information was available.
Sunday, July 21
11:18 p.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for Ivano B. Ribeiro, 53, of 126 Prospect St., Apt. 1, Gloucester, on the charge of driving without a license.
5:13 p.m.: Officers responded to The Gloucester House restaurant on Rogers Street on report of a disturbance. Peace was restored.
2:53 p.m.: Officers responded to the footbridge at Good Harbor Beach on report of youngsters jumping off the bridge. Peace was restored.
Saturday, July 20
11:52 p.m.: Officers responded to the DES Portuguese Club on Prospect Street on report of an unwanted guest. Peace was restored.
6:30 p.m.: Officer responded to a lower Main Street address on report of two males throwing theatrical prop (fake) money off a balcony. The two men were advised to stop and to pick up the fake currency littering the street.
1:39 p.m.: Officers responded to a Stanwood Avenue property on a report of an individual trespassing by living in a shed. The individual said he was not living there, only "hanging out." Police later confirmed one of the property owners gave him permission to use the shed.
1:08 p.m.: The city police boat was summoned to Atlantic Avenue on report of a motor boat that refused to move. Peace was restored.
1 p.m.: Police, responding to a property damage-only crash on Rogers Street, said they will seek a summons to court for Guilherme S. Spairana, 21, of 7 Arcadia Court, Gloucester, on the charge of operating a vehicle in violation of license class.
7:55 a.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for Steven Rivera Woodhouse, 36, address unknown, on charges of assault and battery and assault, for an incident at the Speedway gas station.
4:32 a.m.: Police responded to Starknaught Road on report of a disturbance. Peace was restored.
12:03 a.m.: Officers responded to The Pilot House restaurant on Porter Street on report of a disturbance. Peace was restored.
Friday, July 19
11:01 p.m.: Police responded to the Blynman Bridge tender's house on Western Avenue on report of a robbery. The matter is being investigated.
10:54 p.m.: Officers were summoned to the Minglewood Harborside restaurant on Rogers Street on report of a disturbance. Peace was restored.
10:49 p.m.: Police responded to a Prospect Street address on report of a verbal altercation between neighbors. Officer spoke with both individuals. Peace was restored.
5:32 p.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for Katy J. Mello, 32, of 17 Whipple Woods Road, Gloucester, on charges of allowing an uninsured motor vehicle to remain on a public way and allowing an unregistered vehicle to remain on a public way.
8:43 a.m.: Police arrested Bradley Xaltipa, 20, of 18 Lowell St., Apt. 2, Lynn, on a straight arrest warrant out of Essex Superior Court. Xaltipa was booked at the Gloucester police station and transported to the Lynn police station.
MANCHESTER
Monday, July 22
12:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:05 a.m.: A Bridge Street resident reported possible credit card fraud. The matter is currently under investigation.
12:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Crooked Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:34 p.m.: Report of a tree blocking the roadway on Colburn Road. Officers were able to move most of the tree to the side of the road to make the roadway passable. The DPW was notified to remove the rest.
Sunday, July 21
7:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on Woodcrest Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:45 p.m.: Report of a dead seal off Manchester Harbor. Animal Control was notified.
5:38 p.m.: A train crossing gate on Beach Street was reportedly malfunctioning. MBTA was notified.
4:25 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person who had thrown a rock at a bird on Beach Street.
Saturday, July 20
10:25 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. A 43-year-old man experiencing chest pains and vomiting was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:39 p.m.: Report of bank fraud on Central Street. The matter is currently under investigation.
5:40 p.m.: A large tree blocking the road on Beach Street was removed.
2:27 p.m.: Report of a stolen bicycle on Central Street. The matter is currently under investigation.
Friday, July 19
3:01 a.m.: Report of a tree blocking Route 127 on Bridge Street at Hickory Hill. The State DPW was notified.
2:29 p.m.: A driver on Union Street received a citation for a stop sign and crosswalk violation.
4:04 p.m.: Report of two children trying to use a ladder to jump off the rotunda into the water at Tucks Point. An officer spoke to the children and they were sent on their way.
10:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on Crooked Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 22
12:12 p.m.: Report of a utility pole on South Street in "questionable condition." National Grid was notified.
11:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Sunday, July 21
7:06 p.m.: Erik Paul Cotton, 50, of Lee, N.H., was arrested on Thatcher Road. He was charged with drunken driving, second offense; negligent operation of a vehicle; and possession of an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Cotton was arraigned in Gloucester District Court on Monday and was transferred to the Middleton Jail. His bail is set at $500 cash. Cotton's pretrial is scheduled for Aug. 13.
12:13 p.m.: Three cars parked on Seaview Street were tagged for not having a beach or resident parking sticker.
12:04 p.m.: An illegally parked car on South Street was tagged.
10:39 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:07 a.m.: An illegally parked car on South Street was tagged.
7:47 a.m.: Medical emergency on Marmion Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:59 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was tagged.
Saturday, July 20
9:33 p.m.: A shop owner on Bearskin Neck called to complain about a person racing their e-bike up and down the street. The e-bike rider was spoken to and sent on their way.
7:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Cathedral Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:38 p.m.: Report of a possible car accident in the parking lot of Rockport Inn and Suites on Main Street. Officers found no car accident at the scene. Instead, the situation at hand only involved two individuals in a verbal argument. Peace was restored and the two individuals were sent on their way.
5:02 p.m.: Officers dismissed a fisherman who was trespassing on privately-owned rocks on Marmion Way.
1:39 p.m.: Amy Bewersdorf, 40, of Hopkinton, N.H., was arrested after crashing her car on Granite Street. She was charged with operating under the influence of drugs and negligent operation of a vehicle. Bewersdorf was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday and was released on personal recognizance. Her pretrial is set for Aug. 23.
12:31 p.m.: Police notified the harbormaster regarding boats docked too close to Front Beach.
3:05 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was tagged.
12:41 a.m.: A Hodgkins Road resident reported their mailbox was knocked over. Officers discovered a neighbor accidentally hit the mailbox while trying to pull into their driveway. No further action was taken.
Friday, July 19
8:28 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:31 p.m.: Police notified the harbormaster regarding a boat docked too close to Front Beach.
1:07 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Broadway was tagged.
12:31 p.m.: A dogfish carcass on Front Beach was buried by an officer.
12:19 p.m.: A Pier Avenue resident called to complain about the exhaust coming from a generator that was being used by a movie crew in the area. Officers spoke with the crew and the generator was moved.
11:03 a.m.: Comcast was notified about a low-hanging wire on Highland Road.
10:59 a.m.: Report of two store owners on Main Street in a verbal argument. Officers at the scene restored the peace.
ESSEX
Friday, July 19
5:51 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Saturday, July 20
12:05 p.m.: Animal Control picked up a dog in distress due to the heat. The dog was later returned to its owner.
2:54 p.m.: The harbormaster towed a boater in distress on the Essex River to shore.
Sunday, July 21
5:52 a.m.: A person reported their canoe broke off from a mooring and drifted down the Essex River. The harbormaster was notified.
11:03 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
11:14 a.m.: A horse reportedly escaped on Southern Avenue. An officer at the scene was able to wrangle the horse back into its enclosure.
11:54 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for tailgating.
6 p.m.: A motorcycle on John Wise Avenue received a citation for improper passing.
10:07 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for driving without headlights.
Monday, July 22
1:27 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for driving without taillights.
3:15 p.m.: Report of two dogs fighting on John Wise Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
7:44 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for driving an unregistered car. The car was towed from the scene.
Tuesday, July 23
12:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. A woman was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.