Dedicated to brotherly love and charity, the Elks Lodge is shifting gears to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Elks Lodge at 97 Atlantic Road will be one of 10 vaccine sites set up by Beth Israel Lahey Hospital (BILH) across eastern Massachusetts. They are scheduled to begin distributing vaccines at the site on Feb. 16 and run through April.
The Vittori-Rocci Post in Beverly also opened its upstairs as one of the sites on Feb. 1.
“I am so excited,” said Brenda Leahy, Exalted Ruler of the Gloucester Elks Lodge.
To be able to open the Lodge as a site was a “perfect opportunity to give back,” she added.
While they still have limited functions in the physical space, the Lodge has not run operations like normal since the pandemic hit last year.
“It has been unused real estate since the lockdown,” she said. “It is sad as it is a beautiful open space.”
The additional vaccine sites come as the state has requested that the health care systems take responsibility for vaccinating their patients in accordance with the governor’s prioritization process.
For the first wave of vaccines at the Lodge, BILH has generated a random list of patients in the “over 75” age category to be invited to be vaccinated.
Patients of BILH — which includes Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital — are defined as an individual who has BILH or affiliate primary care in the past three years and/or BIHL specialist in the past three years.
Atrius primary care physicians will offer their own vaccination process.
Leahy emphasized that people should not contact the Lodge or BILH, as those who are eligible to get a vaccine will be contacted by BILH either by email or phone.
The same goes for the vaccine site at the Vittori-Rocci Post in Beverly.
“I was getting calls at 11 p.m.,” she said laughing.
A message on Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken’s Facebook noted it is possible that one spouse or household member may be invited but not the other, which is due to the “randomness of the selection process and cannot be helped, or changed.”
Leahy is excited to be able to share the beautiful place with those who are seeking the vaccine.
“You are able to look out and see the Twin Lighthouses and the possible future,” she said. “It is a wonderful thing.”
