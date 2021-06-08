The Gloucester Lodge of Elks, Post 892, is hosting a Flag Day event on Monday and the public is invited
Tattered and otherwise un-flyable flags will be burned during the ceremony on June 14 at 6 p.m. This year's event will start outdoors at the lodge, 97 Atlantic Road, and move indoors.
Members of Gloucester High School's JROTC program as well as local Boy, Girl and Scouts will all be involved, demonstrating the evolution of the U.S. flag.
Cape Ann Veterans Services Director Adam Curcuru will speak on the "History of the Flags, " while district veterans benefits coordinator Vionette "Vee" Chipperini will speak on the "History of Taps."
High school scholarship winners will be announced, and six middle school essay winners will be presented with a check.
Mayor Sefatia Giambanco Romeo, state Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr are expected to attend.
Light refreshments will be served immediately after this event.