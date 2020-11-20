BOSTON — Emerson College on Wednesday canceled all non-academic in-person student activities and gatherings for the remainder of the semester after testing data revealed 10 new COVID-19 cases.
The college reported cases among four residential students, four off-campus students, one vendor, and one faculty member.
In a Wednesday email to students, the college's lead COVID-19 coordinator and Assistant Vice President of Campus Life Erik Muurisepp said Emerson notified the affected individuals who are now quarantining at home or on campus.
"As part of our daily campus cleaning regimen, our facilities staff performed its standard cleaning of all spaces and completed a deep cleaning last night of classrooms and residential spaces. At this time, there is no indication that transmission took place on campus," Muurisepp wrote in the email.
The college will continue in-person classes as part of its flex learning model where courses are split between online learning and on-campus instruction.
