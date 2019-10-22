BEVERLY — An Emerson College associate journalism professor was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a slow-rolling train at Beverly Depot, the college's student newspaper is reporting.
Emerson College President M. Lee Pelton confirmed to the Berkeley Beacon that the victim was Moses Shumow, who joined the Boston college's journalism department this fall.
"The college is still ascertaining exactly what happened, but it is an extraordinary loss for the college," Pelton told the Beacon. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and his children and his friends."
MBTA Transit Police said in a statement that the victim was "riding his bicycle through the pedestrian cut-through" at the depot when he "was struck by an outbound commuter rail train on Track 1." The crash was reported at 8:20 a.m., involving Newburyport line train 155 as it was about to stop at Beverly Depot.
Transit police said the man sustained serious injuries. Beverly police spokesperson Mike Boccuzzi said he was taken to Beverly Hospital.
According to his biography on Emerson College's website, Shumow spent a decade producing documentaries for PBS, National Geographic, History Channel and Discovery, among other networks. He is originally from southwest New Mexico, and much of his research and teaching has involved storytelling and digital media production that focused on urban Miami. Shumow taught in Florida before coming to Emerson.
The crash caused commuter rail delays Tuesday morning on both the Newburyport and Rockport lines. Trains were running around 50 to 55 minutes late at about 9:15 a.m.
By 9:25 a.m., the MBTA tweeted that police activity was clearing up, "and trains are now able to move on a single track through the area. Expect trains to continue experiencing significant delays in both directions. Seek alternate transportation where possible."
