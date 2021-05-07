Local artist Jeff Weaver took advantage of Thursday's sunny spring weather to paint en plein air. The 67-year-old Gloucester resident set up his easel on East Main Street, filled a hand with brushes and got to work. Weaver, who has a studio on Rogers Street, is often seen painting around town. An award-winning artist, he has received Best in Show at the Marine Gallery at Mystic Seaport and the Guild of Boston Artists’ Silver Medal, among others.

