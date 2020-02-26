With almost 400 years of history under its fishing belt, the city of Gloucester is swimming with local narratives.
And now, with the help of a neighboring college and the general public, a large net will be thrown to catch as many of these stories as possible in time for the city's quadricentennial celebration in 2023.
Gloucester Celebration Corporation (GCC) has signed an agreement with Endicott College in Beverly to collaborate on the collection and preservation of Gloucester's oral history.
"Our entire team is grateful to Endicott College for its willingness to partner with us, and to our legislative delegation for their hard work in securing the financial resources that will fuel our efforts," Gloucester400 tri-chairperson Bruce Tobey said. "We are looking forward to producing a powerful anthology that honors Gloucester's past, reflects on its present and looks ahead of its future."
Endicott’s professor of politics and international studies Dr. Michael Kilburn and assistant professor of broadcast and digital journalism Dr. Lara Salahi will co-lead the project by running three workshops for community members to learn what are the questions they need to be asking, the themes they should focus on, and what stories best represent the city of Gloucester.
"We will be talking about what are the best questions, themes, personal stories that are representative of the city's growth over time," she said.
In these workshops, the two faculty members will help the community define the topics of the project and potential interviewees.
"Working all together is the best way we can essentially give tools to the citizens on how to tell their own stories," Salahi said.
Kilburn will conduct the first two project interviews in a live demonstration of best practices.
"The first two interviews are models or templates that people can follow so far as it is useful," Kilburn said.
These interviews will be taped and transcribed for inclusion in a commemorative oral history book that will be made available to the community in 2023.
Once the workshops have concluded, the Endicott faculty hope that any and everyone within the Gloucester community will feel encouraged and prepared to go into their community and collect stories.
"Through the series, our hope is that we can have people go out and gather these stories," Salahi said.
Kilburn explained that the details of how they would be involved are still being ironed out.
The location of the workshops, scheduled to take place sometime early spring of 2020, have not been determined.
The oral history project is underwritten by a portion of the proceeds of a state grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, funding which was secured by state Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, both of Gloucester.
"The beauty of it is these skills are not just for this project but once you learn the basic for oral history, it makes you a better person," Kilburn said. "People love to talk and be listened to and stories are the way we create meaning in our lives."
Besides the oral history project, a commemorative Gloucester400 medal is being minted and a slew of events are planned to mark the city's anniversary.
More information about the medal can be found at www.gloucesterma400.com.
More information about Gloucester Celebrations Corp. and the city's plans in celebrating 400 years can be found at www.gloucesterma400.org.
