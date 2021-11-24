BEVERLY — Cape Ann residents have earned placement on Endicott College’s spring 2021 dean’s list.
In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
These students met these requirements:
GLOUCESTER
Vionette Chipperini, majoring in psychology.
Vincent Giacalone, majoring in biology/biotechnology. He is son of Francesca Giacalone and Anthony Giacalone.
Anthony Guardino, majoring in business management
Sarah LeClerc, majoring in interior design. She is daughter of Deanna LeClerc and Frank LeClerc.
Lauryn O’Connor, majoring in finance and sport management. She is the daughter of Kimberly O’Connor and Bruce O’Connor.
Tyler Parisi, majoring in marketing and business management. He is the son of Janette Parisi and John Parisi.
Abigail Powers, majoring in liberal studies/education. She is the daughter of Jennifer Powers and Dana Powers
Mary Surabian, majoring in liberal studies/education. He is the son of Lisa Surabian and George Surabian.
Michael Surabian, majoring in entrepreneurship and marketing. He is the son of Lisa Surabian and George Surabian.
Rachel Turner, majoring in exercise science. She is the daughter of Sharon Turner.
Lexi Zubricki, majoring in hospitality management. She is the daughter of Joanne Zubricki and Brendhan Zubricki.
ROCKPORT
Jessica Siconolfi, majoring in liberal studies/education. She is the daughter of Lisa Siconolfi and Michael Siconolfi.