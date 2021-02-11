BEVERLY — Cape Ann residents have earned placement on Endicott College’s fall 2020 dean’s list.
In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
These students met these requirements:
GLOUCESTER
Vionette Chipperini, majoring in psychology.
Thomas Ciarametaro, majoring in criminal justice
Katie Nugent, majoring in business management.
Lauryn O’Connor, majoring in finance and sport management. She is the daughter of Kimberly O’Connor and Bruce O’Connor.
Tyler Parisi, majoring in marketing and business management. He is the son of Janette Parisi and John Parisi.
Abigail Powers, majoring in liberal studies/education. She is the daughter of Jennifer Powers and Dana Powers
Michael Surabian, majoring in entrepreneurship. He is the son of Lisa Surabian and George Surabian.
Lexi Zubricki, majoring in hospitality management. She is the daughter of Joanne Zubricki and Brendhan Zubricki.
ROCKPORT
William Meagher, majoring in graphic design. He is the son of Heidi Meagher and William Meagher.
Jessica Siconolfi, majoring in liberal studies/education. She is the daughter of Lisa Siconolfi and Michael Siconolfi.