BEVERLY — Cape Ann residents have earned placement on Endicott College’s spring 2021 dean’s list.
In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
These students met these requirements:
GLOUCESTER
Gloucester, MA Vionette Chipperini, Psychology Kaya Cooper, Mrktng Comm/Advertising, daughter of Michele Cooper and Robert Cooper Sarah LeClerc, Interior Design, daughter of Deanna LeClerc and Frank LeClerc Marissa Mondello, Graphic Design, daughter of Brenda Mondello and James Mondello Lauryn O’Connor, Finance, daughter of Kimberly O’Connor and Bruce O’Connor Michael Surabian, Entrepreneurship and Marketing, son of Lisa Surabian and George Surabian Rachel Turner, Exercise Science, daughter of Sharon Turner Lexi Zubricki, Hospitality Management, daughter of Joanne Zubricki and Brendhan Zubricki