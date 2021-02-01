BEVERLY — Montserrat College of Art will again host the Congressional Art Show and Competition for Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District in the Montserrat Gallery, 23 Essex St., Beverly, from March 14 to 21.
The show closes with an awards reception with Congressman Seth Moulton on Saturday, March 21, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. All are welcome to this, the 26th year that Montserrat has hosted the competition.
The competition is open to students, grades 10 to 12, from public and private schools as well as district home-schooled students.
Winners will be presented with citations and varying levels of scholarships to Montserrat’s Summer Pre-College Program. The grand prize-winning piece will be sent to Washington, D.C., to hang in the Capitol for one year along with winners from other congressional districts across the country. A ceremony to congratulate all the winners will be held in Washington, D.C., in June.
Work must be dropped off on Friday, March 6, between 2 and 6 p.m., or Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Montserrat Gallery.
Information and entry forms are available by emailing jo.broderick@montserrat.edu.