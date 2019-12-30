BOSTON — Federal regulators have reached a deal with environmentalists, local officials and developers on new clean water rules that will force Massachusetts and New Hampshire communities to toughen pollution controls.
The settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires cities and towns in both states to take aggressive steps over the next five years to reduce the amount of toxins flowing into the waterways by stepping up monitoring and treatment for specific kinds of pollution, upgrading aging stormwater drainage systems and educating the public.
Environmentalists sued the EPA in 2017 to enforce the rules after the agency delayed implementation of new stormwater permits in both states. Meanwhile, groups representing home builders and several communities — backed by the Massachusetts Coalition for Water Resources Stewardship — filed a legal challenge to ease the financial impact of the rules.
After two years of talks, the parties have reached a deal the EPA said will "protect the environment, adhere to the Clean Water Act and address municipalities' implementation concerns."
"Stormwater pollution continues to wreak havoc on Massachusetts waters," said Heather Govern, director of the clean air and water program for the Boston-based Conservation Law Foundation, one of several groups that filed the legal challenge. "Cities and towns are responsible for reducing this pollution, and many have shirked these duties for years."
Rain draining from roads, parking lots and other impervious surfaces is a major pollution source, she said, leading to water quality problems in nearby lakes, rivers and harbors. It also contributes to algae blooms, which can be toxic to people and deprive water bodies of oxygen, killing fish and other marine life.
Ultimately, the settlement will require hundreds of cities and towns — including many north of Boston communities — to conduct advanced testing and monitoring of rainfall, which often washes pollutants into rivers and lakes. They are expected to cost local governments hundreds of millions of dollars in coming years.
Under the agreement, about 55 of more than 250 communities covered by the EPA permit may request longer timelines to comply with benchmarks to reduce pollution.
"It doesn't lift the burden on these communities entirely, but it gives them the option to request more time to comply," said Phil Guerin, president and chairman of the Massachusetts Coalition for Water Resources Stewardship. "Complying with this permit will be a daunting task, even for small communities."
Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, said local officials are committed to reducing pollution but are also concerned about the impact on budgets and the need to ask voters to approve tax overrides to pay for compliance. Many face outlays of tens of millions of dollars to comply with the new rules, which don't come with federal money.
"The problem is that cities and towns are at the bottom of the federal food chain, and this is a mandate that comes with no meaningful resources to fund the upgrades," Beckwith said. "So these new requirements will need to be funded either by cutting back on important services in these communities or increasing water and sewer charges for ratepayers."
Exactly how much those costs will be when the new rules go into effect next year isn't clear.
In 2012, a legislative commission estimated that Massachusetts cities and towns need to spend more than $20 billion over the next two decades on necessary upgrades to municipal stormwater, sewer and drinking water systems. That estimate did not factor in the cost of complying with the new federal stormwater rules.
Some communities, including Newburyport, have considered charging residents and businesses annual fees to cover the costs of testing and treating contaminated stormwater.
Massachusetts and New Hampshire are among a handful of states — including New Mexico and Idaho — that still leave authority over local sewer and stormwater systems to the EPA.
In 2016, Gov. Charlie Baker proposed taking over pollution controls from the EPA, saying the state would streamline the process of permitting sewer and stormwater systems, thus relieving a burden on cities and towns. But lawmakers didn't take up Baker's proposal, and the second-term Republican has yet to refile the legislation.
Efforts to reduce polluted stormwater runoff are aimed at improving water quality on major tributaries such as the Merrimack River, one of the state's most polluted rivers and a source of drinking water for more than 600,000 people in the region.
Much of the river's contamination comes from overflow pipes that are part of decades-old sewer and stormwater systems designed to spill when inundated with rain or snowmelt.
The outfalls, while not a part of the EPA settlement, account for a sizable portion of the phosphorus contaminants that flow into the river.
Last year, five treatment plants along the 117-mile Merrimack reported hundreds of discharges from the outfalls, dumping more than 800 million gallons of raw and partially sewage into the river.
For more information visit www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/12/27/2019-28014/proposed-settlement-agreements-clean-water-act-claims.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.