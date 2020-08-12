A ruling may come soon in a legal battle between the city and a developer over a coveted East Gloucester property that has the potential of being a site for condominiums.
"I will try to get a decision out to you as soon as I can," Judge Howard P. Speicher said at the end of a two-day trial in state Land Court trial last week.
Speicher gave both parties 30 days to get their requests for a ruling and findings of facts to the court in the suit, filed Oct. 21 by developer Paul Bevilacqua.
Speicher will then take the matter under advisory and deliver a decision "as soon as I can," he said last Wednesday.
The suit was spurred by the City Council's decision to deny Bevilacqua Company Inc. special permits to build more units at the site of the defunct Espresso Italian Grille, 116 E. Main St., than city zoning ordinances permit.
That decision was "arbitrary, capricious, and based on legally untenable grounds," the Wellesley-based developer's attorney, Arnold E. Cohen, claims in the suit.
By "legally untenable grounds," Cohen explained that the council — at the time of its decision — "considered that more persons at the public hearing opposed the application than favored it" and "the discussion by some members of the council concerning 'whether this is a situation where exceptions are needed to develop this property,' was as if the standard for a variance were being applied."
The city's lawyer, Krisna Basu, explained as a counterpoint at last week's trial that "the evidence is shown that this proposal is out of keeping with neighborhood character, will cause increased structural density, visual crowding, view obstruction, and will have a negative fiscal impact on the City of Gloucester."
The building on the site has been vacant since Espresso filed for bankruptcy and closed in 2015. The 0.68-acre property, currently held by Son LLC of Beverly, is assessed at $557,900, city records show. Bevilacqua has a purchase-and-sale agreement to acquire the property.
Talk of the town
A site visit by the judge to the East Main Street property on Aug. 3 —one day prior to the start of the trial— proved to be a platform for neighbors do not want to see such a stark change to the area.
Those in opposition to the project held signs backing the City Council's decision to deny the developer special permits. Standing 6 feet apart from one another, they held signs stating "Developer, go home" and "Our voices are not capricious, the people spoke! Council voted no to 8!"
As both parties round up the needed documents to conclude the case, some residents are fearful that a "tsunami of greed" will wipe away their neighborhood.
"New waves of rich developers are pricing our middle class out of their traditional working neighborhoods, homes and businesses," the Rev. Richard Emmanuel wrote in a letter to the Times. "This price-out must be re-evaluated and be addressed by members of our governing boards and elected officials."
Emmanuel's fear, shared by Henry Ferrini of The Gloucester Writers Center, is anchored in the idea that the development of anything more than three units at the address — the developer is proposing eight — is a step toward complete gentrification of an almost-island that is already losing its history and culture to other development across Cape Ann.
"That is our reality," Ferrini said. "So, how do we influence that reality and not turn Gloucester into a bedroom community."
The full Land Court Trial may be viewed at https://bit.ly/3aiBKTq
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.