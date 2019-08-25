More than four years after the Espresso Italian Grille closed its doors, the prominent East Gloucester property could spring back to life as a condominium housing development, with City Council approval.
But some neighbors of the 116 East Main St. property hope to convince a majority of councilors Tuesday that this is one revitalization that would not be a good deal for the neighborhood or the city.
On the table is a request for a special permit that would clear the way for Beverly-based Son LLC to raze the former restaurant building. The plans advanced by Son LLC, a corporation tied to Paul Bevilacqua and Bevilacqua Co. Builders of Wellesley, then call for construction of two buildings with four housing units apiece. The plans have gotten clearance from the city's Zoning Board of Appeals and the council's own Planning and Development Subcommittee, which backed the Son LLC application by a 3-0 vote last Wednesday.
"For one thing, the restaurant (building) has been an eyesore for years," said Councilor Val Gilman, who heads Planning and Development Subcommittee. The subcommittee's vote advances the proposal to a full City Council public hearing and anticipated vote Tuesday night.
"Also, it is another opportunity for affordable housing," Gilman added. In step with the city's affordable housing ordinance, one unit in the eight-unit development will be deemed affordable, based on metropolitan Boston median income guidelines. "Yes, it's one unit, yet that's another unit that a Gloucester family can hopefully utilize."
But the Rev. Richard Emmanuel, pastor of The Church at 153 East Main, said he believes the project is a bad fit for the community.
"What I don't think the council realizes is that this will be changing Gloucester," he said. He said he believes another restaurant would be more appropriate for the site.
Since Espresso filed for bankruptcy in 2015, the site had also been proposed as a bar/restaurant when the city had an open all-alcohol license up for grabs in 2016, then as a potential new home for the AMVETS veterans hall before the vets opted in 2017 to stay in their Prospect Street headquarters. It also was seen as a potential piece to a site for a new East Gloucester elementary school before school officials turned their attention elsewhere.
"There is a real precedent here," Emmanuel said. "I worry that, if they do not build a new school on the East Gloucester school site — and I believe that's the case — the East Gloucester School (site) will be abandoned and we'll be open to seeing condos running right up the hill.
"Gloucester is special, and we're trying to hold onto that specialty," he added. "We talk about tourism, but who's going to go down East Main Street and say 'Look at that lovely wall of condos'? Nobody seems to be connecting the dots."
Gloucester attorney and former Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce President Sal Frontiero, who has represented Son LLC on the project, noted the owners have worked with neighbors in adapting the development plans.
The initial proposal — which surfaced in 2018 after the group had acquired the property for $600,000 two years earlier, city assessors' records show — called for four-story buildings that would have reached heights of 38 feet. The latest plans, revised over the past year, call for three stories — two floors of living space and lower-level parking space — at a total height of 29 feet, within the city's guidelines.
The developers still need variances granted by the the Zoning Board and a council special permit for setback space, room between the buildings, and green space. The residences would be built back off the street, with shrubbery and other green space fronting the roadway.
"It will forever get rid of a blighted property that's been there for years," Frontiero said. "It will also correct what is kind of a dangerous traffic situation — between the (adjacent) gas station and the restaurant, it had been kind of a free-for-all. And it would (generate) fewer vehicle trips per day from the residents that it had and would have from a restaurant.
"We've tried to accommodate the neighbors as best we can," he added.
Emmanuel and James Hand, who lives on Rocky Neck Avenue, say the project still doesn't fit the location.
"I think it's out of character with the neighborhood," Hand said. "It's going to (look like) a row of townhouses that runs across the length of the property. Is that what we want? I still think a restaurant is a good use for that property."
Emmanuel said he's especially concerned about the density of the project.
"They're allowed three units by right on the site," he said, noting that the Espresso's building has included three apartments in the past, "and now they want to do nearly three times as many? That's too much, and it's not what East Gloucester, in particular, is about."
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Public hearing and anticipated City Council vote on proposal to convert the former Espresso's restaurant site at 116 East Main St. into an eight-unit condominium complex, with one unit to be designated as affordable under state and federal income guidelines.
When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, as part of a regular City Council meeting set for 7 p.m.
Where: Kyrouz Auditorium, City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
