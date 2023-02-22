ESSEX — The Essex Affordable Housing Trust is asking residents to give.
In an effort to create more affordable housing in town, the trust is asking residents to contribute to its work through such measures as donating money or placing a deed restriction on properties in order to utilize them for affordable housing.
Also, the trust is asking Essex property owners to rehabilitate their existing homes and apartments to convert them for affordable housing.
The trust, operated under the authority of the town’s bylaws, reports only 2.7% of Essex’s total housing stock is officially recognized by the state as affordable housing. This total falls far short of the 10% required for communities to stave off developers who wish to take advantage of the state’s 40B comprehensive permitting process.
In sum, a comprehensive permit can allow a developer to disregard certain zoning requirements, build according to their preferences and not conform to a town’s wishes.
Two member of the trust, Selectmen Chair Ruth Pereen and Finance Committee member Michael Flynn, both said it will be a challenge for the town to meet the 10% plateau.
“I think philosophically it’s wonderful,” Flynn said of the effort. “I think it’s a wonderful but a difficult goal. I’m glad as a community we’re working on this.”
However, Pereen says Essex has options.
“Am I afraid of 40B?” she said. “No. We do have a restriction. We have limited sewer capacity with the sewage agreement with Gloucester.”
Pereen said the reality of being a town with limited sewage capacity actually provides a degree of protection for Essex from the possible use of 40B comprehensive permits.
But she said that protection goes only so far.
“However, deep pockets can build projects,” she said. “If they can build their own sewage treatment plants, then it wouldn’t matter.”
Creating a housing plan
According to a document from the state Department of Housing and Community Development, dated March 2021, communities in Massachusetts can create a Housing Production Plan (HPP) — a “proactive strategy for planning and developing affordable housing.”
Such plans can create a strategy to enable a town to meet its affordable housing needs in a manner consistent with the Chapter 40B statute and regulations and also produce housing units in accordance with the HPP.
“There are many advantages for a community to create a HPP,” reads the document. “It provides an opportunity to understand current housing conditions and then to determine both the projected housing needs of both the current population and the growth/change in composition of the population.”
In other words, it serves as a housing plan for communities.
Pereen said it is important to note the town is working to make progress on its affordable housing status.
“We’ll continue to work hard to make progress,” she said.
The Essex Affordable Housing Trust is asking residents to contribute to their efforts by such measures as:
• Making a monetary donation and/or real estate donation to the trust.
• Placing a deed restriction on rental properties and other properties in town to be used specifically for affordable housing.
• Providing financial support for the construction of affordable homes by private developers (for non-profit or for-profit entities).
• Rehabilitating existing homes and apartments to convert to affordable housing.
• Increasing the affordability of existing and future housing developments.
• Supporting the development of surplus municipal property for affordable housing.
• Supporting the idea of preserving restrictions on properties before the restrictions expire.
• Supporting programs to assist low and moderate income homebuyers.
• Supporting programs to help low and moderate income families make health and safety repairs.
• Supporting education and advocacy programs to advance affordable housing.
For additional information about this affordable housing initiative, residents are encouraged to contact Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki by telephone at 978-768-6531 or via e-mail at bzubricki@essexma.org.
