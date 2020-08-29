ESSEX — A balloon was flown 200 feet above the Causeway wetlands to show residents how tall a recently proposed cell phone tower would be if installed at that location.
Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater, the company behind the project, plans on constructing the tower at the far edge of North Shore Mini Storage of Essex, about 550 feet away from Essex River. The ballon was up Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Representatives of the company could not be reached Fridday to comment on this story.
Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki previously told the Times the company had yet to apply for any permits from the Planning Board.
Two contractors on site declined to comment for this story, stating the owner did not want anyone on the property while the balloon was going up.
The cell tower has been a point of controversy in town, mostly due to the impact it may have on the visual esthetics of downtown. John Coughlin, co-owner of the Mini Storage of Essex property, said he isn't aware of the complaints some in town have.
"It's our land but it's the tower company project," he said. "It's all up to them and the people in the town. I haven't been really involved with it."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.