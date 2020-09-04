ESSEX — During a contentious online meeting, members of the Planning Board on Wednesday refused to back a proposed cell phone tower bylaw written by two residents.
Cell towers are a hot topic in town right now, as Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater this spring floated a plan to erect one off Eastern Avenue but has yet to take out any town permits. A balloon test showing how high the tower would be, and how it might look in the landscape, took place last week.
Shelly Bradbury and Kathleen Pennoyer's drafted bylaw is based on what is on the books in Ipswich. According to the authors, it would offer more protections to residents and the Planning Board against cell phone companies looking to build towers in Essex. However, at the meeting, Planning Board members had a difficult time understanding what the nine-page draft offered that the town's current half-page bylaw did not.
"We want clear definitions for cell phone companies on things like gap coverage," Bradbury told the Times. "We want regular EMF (electromagnetic field) testing. We want to give the Planning Board the ability to hire independent consultants to study the effects of the tower in the area. We're trying to say, 'Other towns have it. Why isn't it good for us too?'"
Members of the Planning Board admitted they did not have much time to fully digest the proposal. Planning Board Chairman Wes Burnham said he received finalized draft Monday. Because of open meeting laws, Wednesday was the first time board members had gotten together to speak on it.
"It was a first step," Bradbury said of the meeting. "I wanted them to hear it, ask questions, and think about theses things and maybe come to compromises."
All bylaw changes require approval by vote at Town Meeting. Burnham said the town is expecting to have its fall Town Meeting warrant finalized by Sept. 13, with the meeting itself to follow on Oct. 3. The most the Planning Board could do at this time was vote on whether to work with the authors on a final proposal to present at Town Meeting.
Ultimately, there was no vote held; Planning Board members decided to keep the document in their files and possibly discuss it at a later date. Burnham said he also disagreed with a couple of aspects of the bylaw, such as requiring companies to set up a commercial general liability insurance fund worth a minimum of $5 million "for bodily injury or death/property damage arising out of any one occurrence." Ipswich requires a $1 million escrow account for the same purpose.
This decision was not taken well by the authors. After a round of cross-talk, Burnham slammed his gavel and demanded the meeting move on to its next agenda item.
"It was disappointing," Bradbury said of the meeting. "But it was our first step. We're just going to keep working and try to find a balance, work with the Board of Selectmen and try to get things to a vote."
The discussion around cell phone towers in Essex has been reinvigorated as of this spring when Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater announced it plans on bringing a third cell tower to Essex. Two are already located off Tree Hill Road and Western Avenue. If allowed by the town, this new structure would be located on the North Shore Mini Storage of Essex property off Eastern Avenue. So far, Centerline Communications has yet to apply for any permits with the town.
Since then, many in town have expressed their concerns with the project, particularly how it will effect the aesthetics of the downtown area. A balloon test was conducted last week to show residents how the 200-foot tower would look on the skyline.
"Its in the wrong place," Bradbury said. "It's on a scenic byway. When you have something that will affect a neighborhood and property values, what else can we do but fight?"
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.