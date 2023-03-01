ESSEX — Balancing the budget in Essex.
That is the goal of town officials, selectmen and the Finance Committee who are all considering an override of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 to bring town spending in line with town revenues.
Board members, meeting Monday at Town Hall, discussed the possible financing measure as well as the fiscal year 2024 operating and capital budget proposals.
According to Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki, the estimated cost of the override for the owner of the average single-family home would be between $736 and $871.
In addition, the town is considering funding an additional supplemental amount for fiscal year 2025 and 2026. Should this take place, the estimated additional tax from the override would be closer to $871, Zubricki said.
The financing plan will need a two-thirds vote approval by Town Meeting, slated for May 1. Following that, the measure would also need a majority favorable vote at the town election, set for March 8.
Part of the need for the override request, according to Zubricki, is due to the 8.96% increase in the Manchester Essex Regional School District budget proposed for fiscal year 2024.
“That’s why officials are discussing the possible need for an override,” said Zubricki.
Essex Town Accountant Jeff Soulard said on Tuesday the Essex portion of the regional school district’s budget has jumped significantly.
“The apportionment is skewed toward Essex right now,” he said. “There are proportionally more Essex students in the district. We need to figure out a way to smooth that out a little bit better.”
Finance Committee Chair Benjamin Buttrick said plans are still evolving regarding the possible override. He suggested two separate overrides to finance rising costs for the Manchester Essex Regional School District.
“I still consider this to be an open discussion,” he said at the Monday meeting. “The question is do we want to have a larger override?”
Buttrick suggested that, at present, there is not a full consensus on the Finance Committee for the measure.
“We have to be able to answer questions of where the budget is going,” he said.
Some Finance Committee members cautioned the budget figures are still being calculated and, at this point, are tentative.
Finance Committee member Mark Renzi said more financial data needs to be considered before the override request is formally presented at Town Meeting.
“If we’re missing lots of data, that’s not an analysis,” he said. “That’s a problem.”
Proposition 2 1/2 is the state law which limits the dollar amount by which a community can increase its property taxes each year. The limitation is 2.5% over the prior year’s tax limit, plus an amount for “new growth” a figure provided by the Board of Assessors, based on actual new construction.
Towns can raise taxes above the Proposition 2 1/2 level by passing a general override which permanently increases the levy limit.
Or, they can pass a debt exclusion, which exempts a specific long-term debt issue from the limit, but which ends when that debt is paid off.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.