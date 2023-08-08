ESSEX — Town officials and selectmen are moving ahead with the project to refurbish the downtown, including a plan to install bronze emblems in the area to honor ships built in Essex.
The downtown revitalization project is being funded by grants and appropriations totaling $310,743, which will pay for the instillation of decorative street lamps, technical assistance for the area’s restoration, and an “off-season” event to draw people downtown, among other items.
The decorative street lighting project will be paid for with a $160,743 grant awarded on Oct. 5 as part of the state Department of Transportation Highway Division’s “Shared Streets and Spaces” program.
In addition, Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said a $50,000 “earmark” has already been spent for design fees and some materials for the project, and the spending of $100,000 was approved by Town Meeting.
Selectmen voted unanimously July 24 to pay $500 to a graphic designer to create the ship emblems. The plan calls for embedding the emblems bearing the names of Essex-built ships in the sidewalk “in numerous locations,” Zubricki said.
“The person did it as kind of a volunteer effort,” he said. “But in order to actually produce the plan for each one of them, which bears the name of a different ship, it’s actually going be quite time-consuming.”
KD Montgomery, executive director of the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum, said she is delighted the town plans to honor the history of shipbuilding in Essex.
“We’re really happy that the town is honoring its heritage in this way,” said Montgomery. “There are about 4,000 ships that have been built in Essex. They’re still being built. There’s plenty of light construction still happening. Plus, there’s heavy construction still taking place, on a smaller scale.”
About 50 emblems to be installed
Ruth Pereen, chair of the Board of Selectmen, said the plan calls for the installation of approximately 50 emblems downtown.
Pereen said about 23 emblems would likely be installed “immediately” and that the remainder would be placed later as the lighting project moves ahead.
Zubricki said town officials have been waiting for a full set of plans to materialize for the overall project — adding the plans have recently been presented.
“Which is good news, because we’ve been waiting too long,” he said. “Now I understand our engineering firm has cleared the logjam and they’re looking to move right along with the project.”
According to Jodi Harris, chair of the town Economic Development Committee, the project also includes refurbishment of downtown “pocket parks.”
She said a survey of residents determined people support the effort to commemorate the shipbuilding history in Essex.
“The lighting project is moving along,” Harris said. “We felt that because the ship theme was (the) favorite, we would go to the (Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum). We met with them and we determined that we would honor historic ships built in Essex.”
Harris said the ships to be commemorated date to the 1600s. She estimated the cost of the first 23 emblems would be approximately $7,800.
According to Zubricki, the downtown includes the area along Route 133 (Main Street) from the intersection with Southern Avenue to Western Avenue. In addition, Martin Street is generally considered to be part of downtown Essex.
The Somerville-based firm Civic Space Collaborative was chosen to develop a “place-making plan,” according to Zubricki.
In addition, the Economic Development Committee (EDC) has begun consideration of the selectmen’s draft policy for vendors.
Zubricki said the majority of the EDC members have decided they need extra time to make a final determination for the street lighting project.
“There’s a lot there and it’s an important thing to get right the first time,” he said. “There’ll be more information for the board when the EDC goes through it.”
The EDC is backing the installation of lamps said to be “similar to the town’s original gas lanterns but more stylized.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.