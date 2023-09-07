Essex car show on hiatus for one year

ESSEX — The Essex Police Department announced this week its annual car show will go on a one-year hiatus, due to staffing shortages.
The event is expected to return in 2024.
“This is one of our favorite events of each year and we have always looked forward to sharing our enthusiasm with the community,” said Chief Paul Francis. “We were especially pleased to bring it back last year, post COVID.”
Francis said finding the people to staff the event was a challenge.
“We did not have the staffing available to organize an event to match those of previous years so we decided to take this year off,” he said. “We will regroup and hope to bring the event back in 2024 with our best car show ever.”
The free event traditionally is scheduled to take place in mid-September each year. The event is known for featuring antique, muscle and special interest cars, as well as trucks and motorcycles.
Those interested in supporting the event in 2024 are asked to contact Francis at 978-768-6200 or by e-mail at pfrancis@essexma.org.