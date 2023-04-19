ESSEX — The Causeway Bridge project on Main Street/Route 133 has crossed a major milestone.
Construction crews were out repaving the deck of the new bridge Tuesday. Large pavers and construction vehicles were spreading asphalt over the new bridge, which led to the closure of the temporary bridge at the river crossing for a number of hours Tuesday morning.
The $4.5 million state-funded project has been taking place for more than a year, forcing drivers to zig-zag on and off the temporary bridge over the Essex River, while state highway workers built the new bridge.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation project, according to Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki, is expected to be completed by Monday, April 24, and possibly sooner.
The new bridge will open to traffic in advance of a formal opening ceremony slated to take place May 20 at 10 a.m. during the town’s Essex in Bloom weekend event, Zubricki said.
“The bridge will have already been in use before the formal ceremony occurs,” said Zubricki.
Police Chief Paul Francis said the bridge’s completion is a good thing. One problem police have had to deal with a number of times during the project has been tractor-trailer truck drivers who missed detour signs on Routes 128 and 133 prohibiting passage for vehicles with more than four axles over the bridge.
Police would have to stop traffic on both sides of the bridge to allow the trucks to slowly go through.
“I’m relieved that it’s going to be done,” said Francis. “You can imagine what it’s done to traffic. For us, we’re happy it’s coming to an end.”
Nick Royle of the Essex Wine Exchange, at 91 Main St. near the bridge, watched as it was being paved Tuesday.
“We’ve been waiting for a long time for the project to be completed,” he said
Royle, who works on one side of the bridge but lives on the other, said navigating the serpentine course to and from work has been no easy task.
But Royle said it has been even more challenging for large vehicles to make their way through Essex. Truck drivers have needed to loop around on Routes 128 and 22 and go through Hamilton instead of crossing the bridge.
Carmon Emery of Essex often walks along the Causeway but stopped at the edge of the bridge on Tuesday.
“Can I get over?” she asked.
Emery said she has watched as construction crews have moved closer to the project’s completion. She said the speed of the work has been impressive.
Emery, who was married in Gloucester in October, held her reception in Essex. She said after telling out-of-town guests about how beautiful the town is, they had to deal with the making their way through the maze of construction at the temporary Causeway Bridge.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “It’s been quite an issue for a long time.”
Francis said he has had no complaints about the project, adding the contractor and police have worked well together to direct traffic over the bridge. But he warned that road closures may be in store during the final days of the work.
“It’s going to be nice to have it back to normal,” he said. “But we want the public to bear with us. I’m very pleased to have it done.”
