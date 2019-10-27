ESSEX — The weather cooperated and hundreds turned out to taste and judge chowders at Essex's 37th annual ClamFest on Saturday.
Guests visited artist booths and food vendors, tried local brews from Ipswich Ale, and enjoyed live music, and a police K-9 demonstration, at Shepard Memorial Park, all at no cost.
But the highlight of the day was the ever-popular clam chowder competition. A panel of judges selected the winner of the Judges’ Award while the public voted for their favorite to win the People’s Choice Award. Essex establishments took the top spots.
And the winners are:
Judge’s Choice: Woodman's of Essex. Village Restaurant of Essex came in second while Lobsta Land Restaurant in Gloucester took third.
People’s Choice: Shea's Riverside Restaurant & Bar in Essex. It was followed by Windward Grille of Essex and in third was Lobsta Land Restaurant.
Also competing were C.K. Pearl and J.T. Farnham's, both of Essex, Ipswich Clambake, and Mile Marker One of Gloucester.
All proceeds from the tasting benefit community efforts that the Chamber supports in Essex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.