ESSEX — The Essex Economic Development Committee (EDC) is conducting a wide-ranging business survey on behalf of the town to understand the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on Essex's small businesses.
The survey is intended to accomplish two important purposes:
Collect basic details about our businesses’ operations in order to build a fact-driven database as an essential element in making application and qualifying for state and federally funded grant programs.
Ask for more open-ended responses from business partners on wants and needs and how the town can small business.
Small-business owners' input on this survey will be of huge value to the EDC and selectmen as they work to develop and implement projects that have value for all town residents.
The survey is confidential and all questions are optional. Owners can only submit the survey once and it is likely to take 15 minutes to complete. The survey can be found at http://bit.ly/2MoYxpo