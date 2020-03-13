The Essex County Sheriff’s Department has suspended all public visitation at the Middleton House of Correction, Lawrence Pre-Release Center, and Salisbury Women in Transition facilities effective Saturday, in a continuing effort to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into its facilities, according to a statement.
According to the statement, the following guidelines will be in effect until March 28, and may be extended as needed:
All general public visitation at Essex County Sheriff’s Department facilities are suspended. To offset these restrictions, inmates will be granted additional telephone privileges. In addition, each inmate will be allowed two calls per week, up to 30 minutes each, free of charge during these restrictions.
Commissary deposits can be made by visiting connectednetwork.com and in the lobby of ECSD facilities.
Attorney visits will continue at the Middleton facility, but will be non-contact visits. Attorney visits in Lawrence and Salisbury will be modified to allow safe distance between the parties for medical reasons.
Bail procedures will not be affected and will be conducted in normal fashion.
Community service crews, including highway clean-ups, will be suspended.
Inmates on Work Release will remain in that capacity but will be monitored closely for symptoms of the virus.
Because of the fluid nature of this pandemic, the above matters are subject to change at any time, according to the statement.
Information is being shared with the inmate population so that they are aware of current events and changing department operations, the statement said.
The Essex County Sheriff Department will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and continue to adjust policies as necessary. For more information and updates, please visit EssexSheriffMa.Org.
Mike LaBella may be contacted at mlabella@gloucestertimes.com
