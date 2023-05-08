ESSEX — A driver who crashed into a utility pole on John Wise Avenue on Friday afternoon was taken to the hospital and will face a charge of unlicensed operation, according to police.
The crash on John Wise Avenue (Route 133), which was reported at 3:19 p.m., knocked down a utility pole near the Cape Ann Golf Course, taking out power in the area for several hours.
Police Chief Paul Francis said power was not restored until about 1 a.m. Saturday.
“What happened was that the pole was taken completely out,” said Francis. “You have to remove the old one and then remove the (utility) wires. It’s very time consuming.”
The driver, whose name was not provided, was transported to Beverly Hospital with what Francis said were minor injuries. He said the driver was also summonsed to court for the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
During the incident, traffic was redirected around the crash scene along Choate and Belcher streets, the chief said.
He said the crash is still under investigation.
Several residents, posting on the “Essex, MA — Notices and Issues” Facebook page, said during the outage, power generators could be heard running in the area.
The posting also indicated some neighbors were directing traffic themselves along Belcher Street for a time.
Amanda Beausoleil lives on Choate Street. She said traffic was slow going along a stretch of Belcher Street that narrows to essentially one lane of traffic.
“We lost power,” she said. “A couple of the neighbors were directing traffic and taking care of the situation. It was quite the production.”
