SALEM — Essex County Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office will consider requests for release due to concerns about coronavirus on a “case-by-case” basis, but will leave it up to defense attorneys or defendants to file the requests, a spokeswoman for the office said on Thursday.
His Suffolk County counterpart, Rachael Rollins, put out a press release Thursday morning announcing that her office will be “working with the criminal defense bar in identifying those individuals whose release we deem urgent and necessary for public health reasons.” Rollins said she has heard concerns about the potential spread of coronavirus among inmates.
But Blodgett, through his spokeswoman, said he doesn’t believe that’s necessary in Essex County, after speaking with Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, who described multiple daily cleanings and other measures the jails are taking.
“The district attorney did speak with the sheriff today,” said Carrie Kimball, Blodgett’s spokeswoman. “Based on what he’s told him, they’re not at any greater risk inside than they would be on the outside.”
Kimball also said there are concerns about where inmates suddenly released would go, without a re-entry plan with housing or needed substance abuse or mental health services lined up.
“That said, and in spite of limited court operations, Essex assistant district attorneys are available to respond to specific requests to review bail orders,” said Kimball.
The office is currently handling at least two such requests.
One of them is on behalf of Glenn Christie, who was convicted in 2007 of multiple counts of rape of a 12-year-old boy in Lynn and serving a sentence for violating his probation; his attorneys have filed an emergency motion seeking his release based on heath issues that they say make him more vulnerable if he contracts the virus.
Coppinger said the jail has stepped up its cleaning schedule and closed off public visits to its facilities in Middleton, Lawrence and Salisbury. Only attorneys are being allowed to visit clients. Some programs that rely on outside vendors have been suspended, said Coppinger.
Employees and those attorneys are also being screened as they enter, Coppinger said.
In addition, residents of one housing unit have been moved to a gym, and that unit is now being used to house new arrivals for 14 days, where they can be watched for symptoms.
The jail has been working with the Trial Court to conduct proceedings by video conference. Some proceedings are taking place in the state’s courts, including arraignments and some bail hearings.
The jail is also allowing two free 30-minute calls a week to inmates, and expanded access to paid calls, to offset the canceled visits.
“Obviously, the goal is to keep this out,” said Coppinger.
The department had a scare last week after learning that three residents of the pre-release center in Lawrence who were on work release at a company had been exposed to an employee who was suspected of having the virus. It turned out that the employee tested negative.
