ESSEX — An effort is brewing to support Proposition 2 ½ override requests to pay the town’s fiscal year 2024 assessments for the Manchester Essex Regional and Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical school districts.
The efforts include persuading upcoming annual Town Meeting to pay $289,165 for the purpose of supplementing Manchester Essex Regional’s assessment.
Town Meeting will also be asked to finance rising operating expenses for Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District’s fiscal year 2024 assessment. Article 5 calls for an additional $56,186 to supplement that school’s budget.
Town Meeting is Monday, May 1, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
Manchester Essex Regional School Committee Chair Theresa Whitman, speaking Thursday at a Town Hall information session about the matter, said a successful override vote is critical.
“Now is not the time for cutting school budgets,” said Whitman. “Coming out of the (COVID-19) pandemic, we’re seeing the (negative) effects now. The schools now need more resources than ever before.”
Former Manchester Essex Regional School Committee member Ann Cameron said Article 3 on the Town Meeting warrant will address fiscal challenges for Essex and the school district.
“The first is how the cost of (the) MERSD is split, or ‘apportioned’ between Manchester and Essex,” she posted Wednesday on the “Essex, MA – Notices and Issues” Facebook page. “The supplemental funding requested in this article is needed because of the growing proportion of students coming from Essex.”
Both financing measures are supported by the group Support our Schools Essex.
“It’s to stop relying on reserves for the operational budget,” said Cameron during the informational gathering of the group at Town Hall on Thursday. “The reliance on reserves is risky and dangerous.”
Both financing measures need the support of two-thirds of Town Meeting to be approved.
Should the school spending plans be approved by Town Meeting, they will also require a majority vote during the town election on Monday, May 8, for passage.
Support our Schools Essex plans to address questions about the nature of the effort to pass the financing measures during the next several days.
Cameron and other group members will answer residents’ questions at Town Hall on Thursday, April 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and at the town dump and transfer station during the morning on Saturdays, April 29 and May 6.
Effort made to avoid using reserves
Support our Schools Essex, in a recent document of frequently asked questions, points to what the overrides would potentially mean to property owners in Essex. Should both override requests pass, the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value, will increase from $13.88 to $14.74.
According to Support our Schools Essex, the average assessed home value in Essex amounts to $768,516. The owner of that average home would see an increase in property taxes of $662, according to the organization.
Whitman said the override is crucial to achieving a level-services Manchester Essexr Regional School District budget.
“I say passing this is necessary,” she said.
The school district has relied on its reserve fund to finance the operating budget, which Cameron said is not a good financial practice. It must end the practice, she said, to maintain sufficient balances and maintain a health bond rating.
Cameroon said the district, in collaboration with its partners, has remained an efficient and responsible steward of residents’ investment.
“With a 2.85 percent increase in spending from the prior fiscal year, MERSD’s fiscal year 2024 budget keeps us on a firm financial footing, while being attentive to the financial constraints of the communities,” she said.
According to Support Our Schools Essex, if the override request fails, the Regional School Committee will then meet to decide how it might revise the school budget. The reconsidered budget would then be put to each town for a vote at an additional Town Meeting.
If the budget fails again, according to Support Our Schools Essex, the School Committee would convene again and yet another reconsidered budget would be put to a combined Town Meeting of Essex and Manchester.
