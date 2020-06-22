ESSEX — Former Finance Committee member Guy Bradford has been elected to the Essex Board of Selectmen.
Bradford bested his opponent, local businessman Peter Hoare, 263-167 at Monday's town election. Three voters submitted write-ins and six left their ballots blank.
"It's absolutely surprising because I'm a newbie in Essex — I've only been here since 2014," Bradford said after the votes were tallied.
Before retiring and moving to Essex, Bradford lived in Pittsburgh and worked at American Eagle's corporate offices. He was appointed to the Essex Finance Committee in 2018, and has served since.
"I've obviously wanted to get engaged and it was great that I got an opportunity to join the Finance Committee and get to understand the town," he continued. "I'm just really pleased to sort of stand up into a different role to effect change and help manage the town through a stressful time."
Bradford will succeed Selectmen Andrew Spinney, who has chosen not run after serving one term.
There were no other contested races in this year's election. The others elected on Monday are: current Chairman Steve Poulos for the Board of Assessors; incumbent Jeffrey Jones for town moderator; current Chairman David Driscoll for the Board of Health; incumbents Robert Bradley and Wiliam Knovak for two constable seats; incumbent Diane Kotch, member of the Board of Library Trustees; Theresa Witman for Manchester Essex Regional School Committee; and former Selectwoman Lisa O'Donnell for the Planning Board.
This year's voter turnout was down significantly, according to Town Clerk Pam Thorne. Four hundred and thirty-nine turned out to the Essex Fire Station to vote. Due to the pandemic, voters were asked to stay 6 feet apart from one another and wear face coverings. Check-in volunteers signed in voters behind Plexiglas barriers and voting booths were stocked with sanitation materials.
Turnout was also low for those who didn't vote in person. About 100 absentee ballots were sent out this year, according to Thorne, and around 90 were returned.
"I was looking back at the vote tallies from the last (election) when we had challenges to the Board of Selectmen seat," said Thorne. "It was up around 800, so we're pretty far behind (this year)."
This town election marks the last time votes will be hand counted. Since 1946, the town has used a hand-cranked ballot box to tally each vote. In May, the selectmen voted to use an optical scan tabulator for future elections.
