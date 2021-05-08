ESSEX — The town’s registered voters will go to the polls Monday to confirm a slate of candidates to their seats and choose one of two candidates for the Planning Board.
In the town election’s only contest, incumbent William French faces a challenge to secure his third full five-year term on the Planning Board from newcomer Shelly Bradbury, a member of the community group Save Essex’s Landscape.
Residents are invited to cast their ballots Monday, May 10, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St.
French, the owner of Frenchie’s Garage on Western Avenue, has served on the Planning Board for 12 years.
Bradbury has been part of Save Essex’s Landscape’s recent effort to rewrite the town’s bylaws regarding the installation of wireless cell towers. The group formed after Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater announced last year it planned on erecting a cell tower off Eastern Avenue, near Essex River wetlands.
If elected, French said he hopes to continue advocating for the proposed downtown zoning district, which he and fellow board members have been working on for years. If approved by Town Meeting on May 15, the district would allow for more mixed-use buildings on the Main Street Causeway (Route 133) from Martin Street (Route 127) to Eastern and Southern avenues.
Bradbury, the Save Essex’s Landscape member, directed all questions to a Facebook post she wrote regarding why she’s choosing to run.
“It’s become clear to me that there is a critical need for a new perspective and genuine engagement in our community’s needs,” her post reads. “That is why I am running for a seat on the Essex Planning Board. ... Given the ever-evolving nature of wireless technology, a fulsome update to this 24-year-old bylaw is overdue.”
Michael Antell is the sole person running for a one-year term for assessor. Likewise, Sally Rich and Katrina Koch-Sundquist are the only candidates in their races for Board of Health and Regional School Committee, respectively.
Seeking reelection this year are Assessor Michael Catalodo for a three-year term, Town Moderator Jeffery Jones for a one-year term, Selectmen Peter Phippen for a three-year term, Constables Robert Bradley and William Knovak for one-year terms, and Board of Library Trustees member Jennifer Mayer for a three-year term.
