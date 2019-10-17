ESSEX -- Kids and families itching to move might consider pulling out their dancing shoes and swinging by Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St., on Friday, Oct 18, for the fifth annual Essex PTO Hoedown.
From 6 to 7 p.m., partygoers can learn how to folk dance, and enjoy music from Daisy Nell and Jay and Laura Keefe.
Essex Elementary schoolchildren have been studying folk music and dance in music teacher Richard Carpenter's class. The lessons have been paid for the Essex PTO.
Carpenter organized the first Hoe Down, and Daisy Nell has played at all of them.
On Friday night, the children will get to try out their steps.
