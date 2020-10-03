ESSEX — A six-month moratorium on cell phone towers in Essex was three votes shy of being approved at Fall Town Meeting on Saturday.
Of the 163 voters who attended the meeting on sports field at Essex Elementary School, 104 voted in favor of the moratorium and 59 were against it. However, because the moratorium affects the town's zoning bylaws, it required a two-thirds majority, or 107 votes, to pass. Originally, the vote was 101-57, but attendees demanded a recount.
Save Essex's Landscape, the group that drafted the moratorium, formed after Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater announced plans to build a tower on the North Shore Mini Storage of Essex property off Eastern Avenue. Its members argue the moratorium would allow the town to review its bylaws on wireless towers. Save Essex's Landscape member Shelly Bradbury introduced the article at Town Meeting, saying Essex's current bylaws are inadequate and do not have enough checks and balances for companies to follow.
Last month, Save Essex's Landscape presented an updated eight-page wireless tower bylaw to the Planning Board. The board voted against moving forward with pursuing a bylaw change. The Planning Board also voted unanimously against supporting the moratorium at a public forum this past Wednesday.
Before the Town Meeting vote was taken, Town Counsel Gregg Corbo questioned if the moratorium could even be enforced in the first place. Cellular towers, he explained, have protections under federal and state laws, and any changes to the bylaws must be congruent to these provisions.
"According to federal law, when the town receives application (for a wireless tower), it must be acted on within certain period of time," Corbo continued. "The town can’t wave or increase this time without the applicant’s consent."
Because of this inconsistency, Corbo wondered if the moratorium would even pass the attorney general's desk if Town Meeting approved it.
During public comment, a seemingly even number of residents spoke in favor and against the moratorium.
Richard Carins of Martin Street advised against any rules or regulations that would impact town revenue.
"Who here thinks their taxes are too high?" he asked the crowd. "That depends on the commercial or industrial development, which is hard to come by in a place like Essex."
Mark Rensi of Southern Avenue pushed back, saying the moratorium "isn't anti-industrial or commercial — it's straightforward. Laws are tough to write and this would give the time for us to write laws that are easier for the Planning Board to enforce."
Brett Prince of Reach Road believed it was an "easy decision" as there was "a lack confidence in bylaws." The six-month break would allow the town to "take the opportunity to review their laws before something is presented."
Rod Fitzgibon of Main Street, a former Planning Board member, argued the moratorium was "problematic on several levels" For example, it was discriminatory as it only focuses on cell towers and it "starts an adversarial path with an applicant" before a tower plan is even put into motion. He advised those who are not in favor of the proposed cell tower to "get engaged with the current process" by participating in public hearings on the project.
As for the other 17 articles before the meeting, four were postponed while the rest were approved. Three of the postponed articles were related to public works. Town Moderator Jeffery Jones said DPW commissioners were unable to come to a consensus on how much town money was needed for the town's municipal water and sewer systems. Article 11 was also tabled; it asked for 25% of all local marijuana-related revenue to be put into a stabilization fund.
"We looked into this further and a number of procedural steps that needed to happen" for the stabilization fund to be established, Corbo said, "so we determined matter better left to bring up at Annual Town Meeting in spring."
All other articles were approved. Here's Essex Fall Town Meeting 2020 voted:
1: Eliminate a deficit in the town fiscal year 2021 cemetery flowers account. APPROVED.
2: Increase the minimum fee for a building permit from $35 to $50. APPROVED.
3: Create a custodian position to service all public buildings. APPROVED.
4: Pay to improve or replace any aspect of the town's municipal water system. POSTPONED.
5: Pay to improve or replace any aspect of the town's municipal sewer system. POSTPONED.
6: Adopt a town bylaw measure prohibiting social consumption of marijuana. APPROVED.
7: Amend town bylaws to disallow any signs or obstructions placed on town property. APPROVED.
8: Allow selectmen to increase the maximum parking fine from $25 to $50, and associated late fees. APPROVED.
9: Credit work hours by permanent, intermittent or call firefighters as full-time for the purpose of calculating retirement benefits. APPROVED.
10: Add money to the town’s Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Trust Fund. APPROVED.
11: Require 25% of all marijuana-related local revenue to be put into a special stabilization fund. APPROVED.
12: Add money to some or all of the town's capital improvement funds. APPROVED.
13: Replenish the Sewer Maintenance line item in the Sewer Enterprise fund budget for fiscal 2021. POSTPONED.
14: Replenish the Finance Committee’s Reserve Fund for fiscal 2021. APPROVED.
15: Add money to the town’s Stabilization Fund. APPROVED.
16: Amend any aspect of the town's fiscal 2021 operating budgets. APPROVED.
17: Pay unpaid bills from a past fiscal year. APPROVED.
18: Place a six-month moratorium on the town's consideration of all personal wireless communication facilities. FAILED.
